October 15, 2018

There's a haunted scavenger hunt happening at Independence Hall for Halloween

Watson Adventures Scavenger Hunts is hosting an even in Philly on Oct. 27

By Emily Rolen
Halloween Scavenger Hunts
080115_IndependenceHall_Carroll Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Independence Hall in Old City Philadelphia.

The traveling scavenger hunt company Watson Adventures is coming to Philadelphia for a spooky hunt on Oct. 27. 

The company describes the event as a spooky ghost walk combined with a history lesson and scavenger competition that starts at Independence Hall and will hit some of the more historic (and haunted) spots in Old City. 

RELATED: You can view J.K. Rowling's handwritten 'Harry Potter' manuscripts up close | Check out these 7 family-friendly Halloween events in Philly | Pennsylvania dominates list of best Halloween haunts in U.S.

This includes famous Philadelphia ghosts, like the Hag of Pine Street – the spirit of an elderly woman who died in her home between Sixth and Seventh streets who no spends eternity peering from her home's window and yelling at younger passersby – and the a poltergeist that haunts St. Peter's church. 

On its website, Watson Adventures says that the hunt is played by answering "tricky and humorous questions about the places you visit and sights you see." So you won't need any previous knowledge about the ghost stories or historic sites. And it looks like you can come alone and join a group or bring your own group of between two and six people. The hunts typically last about two hours. 

If you want in on it, you'll need to buy a ticket to learn the meeting place. 

Also, the company is hosting a Murder at the Franklin Institute Scavenger Hunt on Nov. 17 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets $37 and includes admission to the museum. Participants will be searching the museum to uncover the mystery behind a dangerous forgotten invention from Benjamin Franklin. 

The company is also making stops in a bunch of other cities like Boston; Salem, Massachusetts; Chicago; Los Angeles; New York City; New Hope, Bucks County; and Washington, D.C. 

You'll need to buy tickets in advance. It looks like Watson is hosting only one public event on Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $22 each for the Old City hunt. You can get more information and purchase tickets here.

Oh, and apparently there's a small "sur-prize" at the end for the winners, too. Happy hunting!

