October 05, 2018

14th annual Gravediggers' Ball will take place the weekend before Halloween

The party is a fundraiser for Laurel Hill Cemetery

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The 14th annual Gravediggers' Ball, a fundraiser for Laurel Hill Cemetery, will take place the Friday before Halloween, on Oct. 26.

The black-tie gala will be held at the Masonic Temple in Center City, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

RELATED: What to expect at the fourth annual Mischief at the Mütter | Worst Halloween costumes of 2018 so far – from Kardashians to "sexy" handmaids

Tickets to the Gravediggers’ Ball include an open bar, hors d’oeuvres and dinner stations, as well as live entertainment, dancing and complimentary valet parking. The event will also include a raffle and silent auction.

The price is $250, but those ages 21 to 40 can purchase a "Young Friends" ticket for $175.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in black-tie, masquerade or costume for the party.

14th Annual Gravediggers' Ball

Friday, Oct. 26
7 p.m. to midnight | $175-$250 per person
Masonic Temple
1 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

