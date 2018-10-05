14th annual Gravediggers' Ball will take place the weekend before Halloween

The 14th annual Gravediggers' Ball, a fundraiser for Laurel Hill Cemetery, will take place the Friday before Halloween, on Oct. 26.

The black-tie gala will be held at the Masonic Temple in Center City, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets to the Gravediggers’ Ball include an open bar, hors d’oeuvres and dinner stations, as well as live entertainment, dancing and complimentary valet parking. The event will also include a raffle and silent auction.

The price is $250, but those ages 21 to 40 can purchase a "Young Friends" ticket for $175.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in black-tie, masquerade or costume for the party.



Friday, Oct. 26

7 p.m. to midnight | $175-$250 per person

Masonic Temple

1 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107



