More Events:

September 24, 2018

What to expect at the fourth annual Mischief at the Mütter

The Halloween party promises spooky surprises

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Halloween
Mischief at the Mütter Mutter Museum/Facebook

There will be a costume contest with prizes at this year's Mischief at the Mütter.

The Mütter Museum's fourth Mischief at the Mütter will take place Friday, Oct. 26. 

Tickets to the annual Halloween party, one of the museum of medical oddities' most popular events, are currently on sale for $50, or $30 if you're a museum member.

RELATED: Halloween-themed cruises on the Delaware River will be offered this October | Enjoy fall food, drink, activities at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest

Included is full access to the museum, which is full of skeletons, weird things in jars and medical instruments, as well as two alcoholic beverages and food from Insomnia Cookies and Pizzeria Vetri. Additional drinks can be purchased.

There will be kegs in the museum's garden, a DJ in Mitchell Hall and also a tarot card reader.

All party-goers are encouraged to dress in a Halloween costume. This year, there will be a costume contest with prizes.

The Mütter Museum also promises a few spooky surprises at the evening event, which will run from 6:30 to 11 p.m.

Fourth Annual Mischief at the Mütter

Friday, Oct. 26
6:30-11 p.m. | $50 per person
Mütter Museum
19 S. 22nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Halloween Philadelphia Mutter Museum

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Fletcher Cox attributes his jump in play this season to Chris Long
092418ChrisLong

Accidents

Badly injured when struck by car, Dirty Franks bartender says her first words
Sheila Modglin

Festivals

This fall beer fest is all about pumpkin brews
pumpkins

Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers have a new mascot and it's ... wow
gritty flyers mascot

Eagles

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 3 vs. Colts
092418CoreyClement

Music

Philly music we’re listening to: Lil Uzi Vert, Yowler, Treasure Box, and Cheer Up
07-LilUziVert_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limied - - The Eiffel Tower in Paris - La tour Eiffel Paris

$495* & up -- Flights to Europe on 4-Star Airline (Roundtrip)

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.