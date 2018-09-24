What to expect at the fourth annual Mischief at the Mütter

The Mütter Museum's fourth Mischief at the Mütter will take place Friday, Oct. 26.

Tickets to the annual Halloween party, one of the museum of medical oddities' most popular events, are currently on sale for $50, or $30 if you're a museum member.

Included is full access to the museum, which is full of skeletons, weird things in jars and medical instruments, as well as two alcoholic beverages and food from Insomnia Cookies and Pizzeria Vetri. Additional drinks can be purchased.

There will be kegs in the museum's garden, a DJ in Mitchell Hall and also a tarot card reader.

All party-goers are encouraged to dress in a Halloween costume. This year, there will be a costume contest with prizes.

The Mütter Museum also promises a few spooky surprises at the evening event, which will run from 6:30 to 11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 26

6:30-11 p.m. | $50 per person

Mütter Museum

19 S. 22nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



