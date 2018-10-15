More Culture:

October 15, 2018

This Halloween makeup look is trending on Pinterest

Two clues: It's sparkly and out of this world

By Sinead Cummings
Create an out-of-this-world look for Halloween this year.

It's going to be a stellar Halloween this year, according to what's trending on Pinterest.

One of the most-searched Halloween beauty looks on the site is "celestial." 

The dreamy look can be achieved by dusting the middle of your face (around your eyes, on your cheeks and across your nose) with sparkly purple, blue and pink eye shadows to create a background for stars and constellations, which can be created with metallic or white eyeliner.

RELATED: How to make your own "Gritty" Halloween costume on a tight (or big) budget

Cosmetics brand Urban Decay made a tutorial on how to create the look, which you can watch below, or scroll down further for celestial makeup inspiration from Instagram. What's great about this trend is that you can get as creative with it as you want.



What do you think of celestial makeup? Will you try it for Halloween this year?

