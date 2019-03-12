Weckerly’s Ice Cream serving Chocolate Sundae Pie to celebrate Pi Day

March 14 has come to be known as Pi Day. For some, it's a day to celebrate math. For others, it's an excuse to eat pie.

If you're looking for dessert on Thursday, you need to know about Weckerly’s Ice Cream's special.

The ice cream shop is making a pie – a Chocolate Sundae Pie to be exact.

It's a twist on a chocolate mousse pie that Weckerly’s co-owner Jen Satinsky made as a pastry chef.

The pie is made with organic sweet cream ice cream, organic Dominican chocolate ice cream and a layer of roasted peanut caramel. All of that goes in a deep-cocoa cookie crumb crust and is topped with whipped cream, salted caramel and peanuts.

Whole pies can be pre-ordered online for $30, and Weckerly’s will be selling it by the slice at the Fishtown shop on Pi Day.

Weckerly's is located at 9 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.