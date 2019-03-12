More Events:

March 12, 2019

Weckerly’s Ice Cream serving Chocolate Sundae Pie to celebrate Pi Day

Whole pies are available for pre-order

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weckerly's Chocolate Sundae Pie for Pi Day.

March 14 has come to be known as Pi Day. For some, it's a day to celebrate math. For others, it's an excuse to eat pie.

If you're looking for dessert on Thursday, you need to know about Weckerly’s Ice Cream's special.

RELATED: Run for pie with Philadelphia Runner on Pi Day | Philly artists' work featured on Collective Arts Brewing new cans

The ice cream shop is making a pie – a Chocolate Sundae Pie to be exact.

It's a twist on a chocolate mousse pie that Weckerly’s co-owner Jen Satinsky made as a pastry chef. 

The pie is made with organic sweet cream ice cream, organic Dominican chocolate ice cream and a layer of roasted peanut caramel. All of that goes in a deep-cocoa cookie crumb crust and is topped with whipped cream, salted caramel and peanuts.

Whole pies can be pre-ordered online for $30, and Weckerly’s will be selling it by the slice at the Fishtown shop on Pi Day.

Weckerly's is located at 9 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

