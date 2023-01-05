More Sports:

January 05, 2023

Week 18 NFL picks

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010523AJBrown Chris Pedota/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles would be smart to stop screwing around and clinch the 1 seed.

For the gambling degenerates, here are my Week 18 NFL picks. To note, the team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

090920ChiefsLogo2020

Chiefs (-9.5) at Raiders: If the Chiefs win this game, they will be 14-3, and the only team that can catch them is the Bills, who are currently 12-3. The Bills have two games remaining:

  1. Week 18 vs. the Patri*ts.
  2. The Week 17 game that was suspended when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest.

The NFL has not yet indicated whether the Bills-Bengals game will be resumed at any point. If it is not, and the NFL simply calls it a tie, that would give the Chiefs the 1 seed.

But certainly, whatever the NFL decides on, the Chiefs will be playing to win this game.

092420Jaguarslogo2020

Titans at Jaguars (-6): This game is kind of like an NCAA basketball tournament play-in game between Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Winthrop. And I'm excited for it! At one point the AFC South looked like this: 

AFC South Record GB 
Titans 7-3 
Colts 4-6-1 
Jaguars 3-7 
Texans 1-8-1 5.5 


The Titans have since lost six straight games, while the Jaguars have won five of six. 

Tennessee can't stop the pass. Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence is having a breakout season and the Jags have four players with at least 500 receiving yards. Old friend Doug Pederson wins convincingly and gets Jacksonville back into the playoffs in his first year as their head coach.

051020FalconsLogo2020

Buccaneers at Falcons (-4): The Bucs are locked into the 4 seed, and should be resting starters. The Falcons are too dumb to tank a game they desperately need to lose in order to have a chance at a top quarterback prospect.

090920BillsLogo2020

Patri*ts at Bills (-7): This will no doubt be an emotional game for the Bills, and it's also a crucial one for playoff seeding.

051020VikingsLogo2020

Vikings (-7.5) at Bears: If the Vikings lose, they can't be any worse than the 3 seed. If they win, they can only rise as high as the 2 seed, but they would also need the 49ers to lose to the garbage Cardinals, at home. 

The 2 seed is better than the 3 seed, in that the 2 seed will be the home team in the divisional round against the 3 seed, should both teams advance that far. But there is also an advantage to being the 3 seed as well. The 3 seed gets to play the Giants, who are locked into the 6 seed, in the wildcard round. If you're the Vikings are you earn the 2 seed, you might just find yourself having to play a Packers team that absolutely kicked your asses Week 17. 

If you're content to just be the 3 seed, you can start preparing for the Giants, right now. The Vikings' strategy should be to say that they are going to play their starters, and then when 11:30 a.m. on gameday rolls around, Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook show up on the inactive list.

From the Bears' perspective, if they lose, they're locked into at least the second overall pick, with an outside chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick. If they win, they can fall to pick No. 4, where it's a possibility that they would miss out on both Will Anderson and Jalen Carter. Winning this game would be a failure. 

Bengalslogo2020

Ravens at Bengals (-7): The Bengals might be the best team in football right now, while the Ravens are average and boring.  

092420Texanslogo2020

Texans at Colts (-2.5): Both of these teams should be in full-on tank mode. The Texans have actually played some pretty respectable games recently, while the Colts have just been an abomination. 

101420DolphinsLogo2020

Jets (-1.5) at Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa is likely out, and Teddy Bridgewater may not be available either, which means that rookie seventh-round quarterback Skylar Thompson could get the start. The Jets and Dolphins have both completely fallen apart down the stretch, as they have both lost five straight. The Jets are already eliminated, so I guess I'll take the Dolphins? 

051020SaintsLogo2020

Panthers at Saints (-3): Lol.

Ain't this what they've been waitin' for? You ready? I used to pray for times like this, to rhyme like this, so I had to grind like that to shine like this.... aaaaaaand eliminated.

Steelerslogo2020

Browns at Steelers (-2.5): The Steelers are still alive for a wildcard spot, but they need a win and losses by the Dolphins and Patri*ts. That's not out of the question. But also, the Steelers are 8-8, and they haven't had a losing season since 2003. I think that's a streak that means something to them as well. 

090920ChargersLogo2020

Chargers at Broncos (-2.5): The Broncos are so bad they can't even beat a team resting its starters.

051020EaglesLogo2020

Giants at Eagles (-14): When this 14-point spread came out earlier this week, it was clear that Vegas knew that the Giants would be resting their starters, which of course makes sense since they are locked into the 6 seed. That line has not moved since.

The Eagles are limping down the stretch, and they have had opportunities to lock up the 1 seed in the NFC in each of their last two games, but failed. The third time should be a charm against a team they dominated a month ago that now also has nothing to play for.

05102049ersLogo2020

Cardinals at 49ers (-14): The 49ers still need this game to lock up at least the 2 seed, and they are still in contention for the 1 seed if the Eagles falter. The Cardinals are starting David Blough, and might be the worst team in the NFL right now.

051020seahawksLogo2020

Rams at Seahawks (-6.5): Whoever put together the Week 18 schedule royally screwed over the Seahawks. In order to get into the playoffs, the Seahawks have to win their game and then hope that the Lions can beat the Packers on Sunday night. Unfortunately for them, the Lions will be eliminated from playoff contention if the Seahawks win, and may be deflated if they learn their fate before kickoff.

051020CowboysLogo2020

Cowboys (-6.5) at Commanders: The Cowboys actually get to finish out their season playing two exhibition games. Last week, they played a Titans team that sat Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons, Bud Dupree, Denico Autry, and about a half-dozen other starters. This week, they get to face an eliminated Commanders team that can have a swing of up to eight draft slots depending on whether they win or lose, and oh by the way they're starting rookie fifth-round quarterback Sam Howell. 

051020PackersLogo2020

Lions at Packers (-4.5): If I'm the 49ers, I'm hoping that anyone other than the Packers get in as the 7 seed.

• Picks against the spread: Jaguars (-6), Steelers (-2.5), Cowboys (-6.5).

• Eagles picks: 12-4

• 2022 season, straight up: 155-99-2 (0.609)
• 2022 season, ATS: 44-46 (0.489) 😱
• 2021 season, straight up: 179-105-1 (0.630)
• 2021 season, ATS: 46-40-1 (0.534)
• 2020 season, straight up: 169-81-1 (0.675)
• 2020 season, ATS: 45-37-3 (0.547)
• 2019 season, straight up: 160-107-1 (0.601)
• 2019 season, ATS: 42-35-3 (0.544)
• 2018 season, straight up: 173-94-2 (0.647)
• 2018 season, ATS: 41-36-2 (0.532)
• 2017 season, straight up: 181-86 (0.678)
• 2017 season, ATS: 36-32-2 (0.529)
• 2016 season, straight up: 171-94-2 (0.644)
• 2016 season, ATS:  41-34 (0.547)
• 2015 season, straight up: 163-93 (0.637)
• 2015 season, ATS: 46-30-2 (0.605)

• Last 8 years, ATS: 339-287-13 (0.541)

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL picks

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Older person holding their knee in pain

Unique extended-release corticosteroid ZILRETTA helps knee OA patients find relief

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Pennsylvania Rep. Mark Rozzi becomes state's first independent House speaker
Mark Rozzi Pennsylvania House Speaker

Sponsored

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther
Limited - Temple Radiology

Adult Health

Choral singing may help stroke survivors regain their speech, researchers say
Singing therapy

Eagles

Giants at Eagles: Five players to watch
120423JalenHurts

Podcast

'Most famous Philadelphian who never lived': Podcast will explore cultural legacy of the 'Rocky' statue
Rocky Statue Podcast

Food & Drink

Burger Brawl, postponed by Phillies' World Series run, rebranded to 'Burger Crawl' now through February
Burger brawl crawl philly 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved