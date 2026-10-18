Week 6 non-Eagles rooting guide

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-3 and don't look at all like Super Bowl contenders. The offense stinks, Jalen Hurts is on injured reserve, and the team listed 25 players on their injury report ahead of their Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers. The 2026 season is going poorly. #Analysis.

Some of you are hoping the Eagles can still win a terrible NFC East. That is your prerogative. Others of you hope Howie Roseman transitions into long-term thinking mode, which would include trading still-valuable, but likely outgoing players in return for future assets. That too is your prerogative.

I'm actually curious where you all stand. So, let's put it to a vote:

If you're an Eagles fan, what would you prefer the rest of this season? — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 18, 2026

Usually, we break up the rooting guide into several different categories:

NFC East games NFC vs. NFC games NFC contenders vs. AFC games

Worrying about the latter two categories of games is probably a waste of time at this point in the season, as it's pretty clear that the Eagles are not going to be competing for one of the top seeds in the conference. It's going to be NFC East or bust.

It's also now probably time to start taking a peek at where the Eagles might be drafting in the first round if this season continues to completely spiral out of control.

NFC East

First, the NFC East standings:

• Giants: 3-1-1

• Eagles: 2-3

• Cowboys: 2-3

• Commanders: 1-3-1

• Cowboys at Packers: The Cowboys remain the Eagles' biggest "threats" in the NFC East, even though their defense is about as bad as the Eagles' offense.

• Saints at Giants: The Giants are a game and a half up on the Eagles, but they have lost Jaxson Dart and Brian Burns for the season. This game is doubly important for the Eagles, since the Saints are currently ahead of the Eagles in the draft order, which we'll get to in a moment.



• Commanders at 49ers: The Commanders are trash and the least likely of the Eagles' NFC East rivals to win the division, but if winning the division is the goal of this season then it's still best if they lose.

Draft positioning

Have you taken a peek yet at where the Eagles would be drafting if the season ended today (before the Week 6 Sunday games)? Well, they'd be 10th. Via Tankathon:

If you have come to the conclusion that the Eagles are cooked this season, then you should be hoping for the bad teams around the league to win games, so the Eagles' draft spot will be higher. You folks should be rooting for the following bolded teams to win:

Texans vs. Jaguars Bears at Falcons Titans at Colts Steelers at Buccaneers Cardinals at Rams Chargers at Chiefs Bills at Raiders

Other draft considerations

The Eagles own the Patriots' and Ravens' fifth-round picks. Here are their games this week:

Ravens at Browns Jets at Patriots

If you're not in a place where you can root for draft positioning this early in the season, then you'll probably just want the Patriots and Ravens to lose, so the fifth-round picks the Eagles own from them will be a little higher. But very clearly it's better if teams like the Browns and Jets win, which could help the Eagles land a higher pick in the first round if their season continues to spiral. Even just one spot in the first round is far more important than wherever those fifth-round picks will land.

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