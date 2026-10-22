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October 22, 2026

Week 7 NFL straight up, against the spread, and survivor pool picks

The Eagles are home underdogs, but there probably won't be dog masks at the Linc on Monday night.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
102226DakPrescott Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are 4-point road favorites over the Eagles.

For the gambling degenerates, here are my Week 7 NFL picks. The team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

051020BearsLogo2020

Patriots at Bears (-3): You don't know what you're going to get from the Bears one week to the next, but when they're on they have the firepower to blow teams out.

Side note: Howie Roseman had a bad offseason, but the one great thing he did was get a first-round pick for a declining A.J. Brown: 

I imagine Brown will bounce back to some degree from that performance, but that is going to be a trade the Patriots deeply regret.

Steelerslogo2020

Steelers (-3) vs. Saints (in Paris): I don't really like either of these teams, but if there's one thing I suppose I trust it's the Steelers' defense, more specifically their pass rush.

051020PanthersLogo

Buccaneers at Panthers (-3): The Buccaneers plan on announcing whether Baker Mayfield will return as the starter on Friday. He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, and he is ultra competitive, so, spoiler... he's going to start. Meh. I like the Panthers anyway.

093020JetsLogo2020

Dolphins at Jets (-4.5): The Dolphins and Chargers are the NFL's only winless teams. The Chargers are eventually going to win some games. The Dolphins? Ehhhh... maybe. This game represents a chance to get in the win column, but the Jets have at least looked functional this season.

Brownslogo2020

Browns (-1.5) at Titans: The Titans are awful, but at least they're healthy, while the Browns have a long list of banged-up players. Still, I can't get myself to pick this Titans team.

092420Texanslogo2020

Giants at Texans (-10.5): How bad is the NFC East? Well, the team that leads the division by 1.5 games is a double-digit underdog to a 2-4 team. 

I hate myself for putting any trust at all in J.J. McCarthy, but I'll take the 10.5 points.

05102049ersLogo2020

49ers (-2.5) at Falcons: The Niners are banged-up, as always, but they always seem to work their way through it. Laying 2.5 points against this erratic Falcons teams feels like a bargain.

090920ColtsLogo2020

Colts at Vikings (-6.5): Nobody is going to want to touch the Colts after losing to the woeful Titans last week. But I kind of like them here, (a) because they fired their GM, which maybe makes everyone organization-wide begin to worry about accountability ("new HC bump," but with a GM instead); and (b) the Vikings are nowhere near as good as their 5-0 record would indicate. 

Bengalslogo2020

Bengals (-1) at Ravens: The Bengals somehow only listed one guy on their injury report. That aside, I just have not been impressed anytime I've seen the Ravens play this season. Aside from being healthier, the Bengals are also just better.

010321BroncosLogo2020

Broncos (-4) at Cardinals: The Broncos are 4-2 despite looking like garbage on offense. I'd love to pick against them, but can't pull the trigger against the Cardinals, who in fairness have been frisky at times against good teams.

051020LionsLogo2020

Packers at Lions (-3): The Lions are coming off their bye and are getting healthier, with Brian Branch coming back from injury. They are one of the more underrated teams in the league. Nobody has stopped their offense yet this season.

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Rams (-3.5) at Raiders: This Rams team is just killing people who make picks every week.

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Chiefs at Seahawks (-3): The Chiefs look like their old Super Bowl-contending selves so far this season, while the Seahawks are feeling the after-effect of losing key players after winning a Super Bowl. I like the Chiefs' chances of going into Seattle and reminding people that they still think they're the NFL's alpha team.

051020CowboysLogo2020

Cowboys (-4) at Eagles: Normally for any Eagles game — but especially an Eagles-Cowboys game — I'd write up a long thing here looking at the matchups that I think favor the Eagles or their opponents, and/or take dive deeps into key injuries that leave either team thin in critical areas. But really, what's the point? This Eagles' offense is nonfunctional. They can't run it. They can't protect the quarterback. The scheme sucks. There are injuries everywhere. It's just a total mess.

Yes, the Cowboys' defense sucks as well, and the Eagles could be getting Saquon Barkley back this week, but does that even matter much? There aren't even hints that this Eagles offense can be competent, much less functional. Spoiler: I won't be picking the Eagles to win many games the rest of this season, and I think there's a chance they get blown out at home in front of a national audience on a night that owner Jeffrey Lurie is honored at halftime.

BYE: Commanders, Bills, Jaguars, Chargers.

• Picks against the spread: Giants (+10.5), 49ers (-2.5), Colts (+6.5), Lions (-3), Chiefs (+3), Cowboys (-4).

• 2026 season, straight up: 54-39-1 (0.580)
• 2026 season, ATS: 12-22-1 (0.357) 
• 2025 season, straight up: 184-98-1 (0.652)
• 2025 season, ATS: 54-62-2 (0.466) 
• 2024 season, straight up: 205-80 (0.719)
• 2024 season, ATS: 62-44-3 (0.583)
• 2023 season, straight up: 178-109 (0.620)
• 2023 season, ATS: 50-48-6 (0.510) 
• 2022 season, straight up: 176-107-2 (0.621)
• 2022 season, ATS: 50-50 (0.500) 
• 2021 season, straight up: 179-105-1 (0.630)
• 2021 season, ATS: 46-40-1 (0.534)
• 2020 season, straight up: 169-81-1 (0.675)
• 2020 season, ATS: 45-37-3 (0.547)
• 2019 season, straight up: 160-107-1 (0.601)
• 2019 season, ATS: 42-35-3 (0.544)
• 2018 season, straight up: 173-94-2 (0.647)
• 2018 season, ATS: 41-36-2 (0.532)
• 2017 season, straight up: 181-86 (0.678)
• 2017 season, ATS: 36-32-2 (0.529)
• 2016 season, straight up: 171-94-2 (0.644)
• 2016 season, ATS:  41-34 (0.547)
• 2015 season, straight up: 163-93 (0.637)
• 2015 season, ATS: 46-30-2 (0.605)

• Last 11 seasons, ATS: 462-392-22 (0.540)

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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Week 7 NFL straight up, against the spread, and survivor pool picks

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