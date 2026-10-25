Week 7 non-Eagles rooting guide

After dropping four straight games, the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-4 and don't look at all like playoff contenders, much less Super Bowl contenders. The offense already stunk, and it's now even worse with Jalen Hurts' season over.

Some of you are hoping the Eagles can still win a terrible NFC East. That is your prerogative. Others of you hope Howie Roseman recognizes this abysmal season for what it is, and he maximizes value on likely outgoing players. That too is your prerogative.

Last week we put it to a vote, and it seems that more fans are interested in the team doing what is best for the long-term than the short-term.

If you're an Eagles fan, what would you prefer the rest of this season? — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 18, 2026

As we noted last week, we usually break up the rooting guide into several different categories:

NFC East games NFC vs. NFC games NFC contenders vs. AFC games

However, worrying about the latter two categories of games is probably a waste of time at this point in the season, as it's pretty clear that the Eagles are not going to be competing for one of the top seeds in the conference. It's going to be NFC East or bust.

It's also now probably time to start taking a peek at where the Eagles might be drafting in the first round if this season continues to completely spiral out of control.

NFC East

First, the NFC East standings, after all four teams lost Week 6:

• Giants: 3-2-1

• Eagles: 2-4

• Cowboys: 2-4

• Commanders: 1-4-1

The Eagles play the Cowboys on Monday Night Football, and the Commanders are on their bye this week. Therefore, there is only one non-Eagles NFC East game to pay attention to this week:

• Giants at Texans: If you still want the Eagles to win the awful NFC East, then obviously a Giants loss is ideal.



Draft positioning

Last week, before the slate of games began, the Eagles' projected draft spot was 10th overall. After the Eagles' loss to the Panthers and wins by some teams ahead of them in the draft order, they moved up to 8th overall. Via Tankathon:





If you have come to the conclusion that the Eagles are cooked this season, then you should be hoping for the bad teams around the league to win games so the Eagles' draft spot will be higher. You folks should be rooting for the following bolded teams to win:

Steelers at Saints 49ers at Falcons Browns at Titans Colts at Vikings Buccaneers at Panthers Broncos at Cardinals Rams at Raiders Chiefs at Seahawks

In the Rams-Raiders game, the Raiders have the better record currently, but the Rams are still projected to have more wins on the season. That's why we have the Raiders are the more ideal winner.

And then outcomes in the following two games are debatable, at least for draft positioning.

Dolphins at Jets: Good outcome either way. Packers at Lions: The Eagles aren't likely catching either of these teams, record-wise.

Other draft considerations

The Eagles own the Patriots' and Ravens' fifth-round picks. Here are their games this week:

Patriots at Bears Bengals at Ravens



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