December 20, 2018

Wegmans issues multi-state recall on pre-packaged cauliflower items

The recalled products include Wegmans cauliflower rice and stir-fry blends with cauliflower

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
It seems like this fall and early winter has been the season for recalls. On Wednesday, Wegmans Food Markets issued a voluntary recall of their fresh cauliflower rice, veggie cauliflower rice blend and stir-fry mix with cauliflower, sold in the produce department between December 7, 2018 and December 18, 2017, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This recall is in place because those items could be contaminated with E.coli bacteria. Interestingly, these Wegmans cauliflower products could be contaminated with the same strain of E.coli that resulted in the late-November romaine lettuce recall

In fact, the recall of the products contaminated with this particular E.coli strain continues to grow: Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. — which is based in Santa Maria, California — said that it is pulling red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower from the shelves “out of an abundance of caution,” People reports. 

RELATED READ: Del Monte recalls 64,000 cases of canned corn due to botulism risk

The recalled products (with use-by dates of December 11 through December 22) are as follows:

• Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 1 lb. pkg. UPC #25313500000

• Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 8 oz. pkg. UPC #25307200000

• Wegmans Stir Fry Blend (with cauliflower), 1 lb. pkg. UPC #25335800000

• Wegmans Veggie (cauliflower) Rice Blend (sold by the pound), UPC #253162000000

The recalled products were distributed to 98 Wegmans stores in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Massachusetts. The recall was initiated by Produce Packaging, Inc. based in Cleveland, Ohio which supplies these products and notified Wegmans that the product may have been contaminated.

As a reminder, E. coli often causes a "diarrheal illness often with bloody stools." Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death, the FDA warns.

Customers who purchased the recalled products from Wegmans between December 7 and December 18 should return them to the service desk for a full refund.

