Del Monte recalls 64,000 cases of canned corn due to botulism risk

Del Monte Foods is recalling more than 64,000 cases of the brand’s Fiesta corn, seasoned with red and green peppers due to under-processing. The cans were improperly sanitized, according to reports, and could result in “contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a recall notice.

Walmart and Target are among the retailers in 25 states and 12 countries that sold the product, Del Monte reported to CBS News. The incomplete commercial sterilization process could result in spoilage and possible contamination with life-threatening pathogens, if eaten, Del Monte warned.

There have not been any reports of illness from the recalled product.

The major concern of under-sterilized food is the potential growth of bacteria, including clostridium botulinum, which creates toxins that cause botulism poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of botulism usually start with weakness of the muscles that control the eyes, face, mouth, and throat. This weakness may spread to the neck, arms, torso and legs. Botulism also can weaken muscles, leading to difficulty breathing and even death, the CDC explained.

The products affected by this recall are 15.25-ounce cans with the following UPC number printed on the label: 24000 02770. But the affected products will also feature one of the following "Best if Used By" dates stamped on the bottom of the can: Aug. 14, 2021; Aug. 15, 2021; Aug. 16, 2021; Sept. 3, 2021; Sept. 4, 2021, Sept. 5, 2021, Sept. 6, 2021; Sept. 22, 2021, or Sept. 23, 2021.

In addition to Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the recalled products have been reportedly sold in Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New York, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. As well as the following countries: Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, El Salvador, Haiti, Guyana, Uruguay, Aruba, Panama, Saint Lucia, Suriname.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product should return the cans to their place of purchase for a full refund or exchange.