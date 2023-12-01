More News:

December 01, 2023

Wegmans sets 2024 opening date for new Bucks County store

The grocery chain's upcoming Yardley location will welcome shoppers next March

By Michael Tanenbaum
A new Wegmans grocery store will open in Yardley at 925 Vansant Dr. on March 20, 2024.

A new Wegmans grocery store will open its doors in Yardley next spring, the company announced Thursday.

Set to open March 20, the supermarket at 925 Vansant Dr. will be part of the Prickett Preserve town center's mix of residential and retail buildings. It will be Wegmans' second location in Bucks County, joining another market that opened in Warrington in 2006.

The Rochester, New York-based company said construction is nearly complete on the 88,000-square-foot store, which was announced in 2019. The size is a bit smaller than other Wegmans markets but will have many of the same sections and offerings.

In addition to the grocery, deli, bakery and floral sections, the Yardley store will have a café with indoor and outdoor seating. It also will have a selection of restaurant foods like sushi, pizza, chef-made salads and sandwiches.

Wegmans said the store also will sell more than 1,200 wines and 500 varieties of domestic, craft and imported beers and hard ciders. And like some other Wegmans markets, the one in Yardley will have a mechanical rooster clock that crows throughout the day.

The East Coast chain has gradually grown its footprint in the Delaware Valley. In Montgomery County, Wegmans has stores in King of Prussia, Collegeville and North Wales. Chester County stores are in Malvern and Downingtown, and one store is in Glen Mills, Delaware County. In South Jersey, Wegmans has stores in Cherry Hill and Mount Laurel.

The company said the Bucks County store is looking to hire 400 workers ahead of the opening in March.

Michael Tanenbaum
