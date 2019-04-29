More News:

April 29, 2019

West Chester University breaks ground on largest building in school's history

$130 million project will support health sciences curricula and expand dining services

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
West Chester rendering Source/West Chester University

Rendering of West Chester University's Sciences & Engineering Center and The Commons, slated to open in 2020.

West Chester University officially has broken ground on what will become the largest building in the school's 148-year history.

The Sciences & Engineering Center and The Commons are slated to become the home of West Chester's growing health sciences, physics and biomedical engineering programs.

At 176,000 square feet, the $130 million project will stand three stories and include a 450-space parking garage along 275 N. Campus Drive in West Chester.

Early work on the building will be funding through a pair of $1 million gifts, one from ProMetrics CEO & Founder Marc Duey and the other from university-affiliated non-profit Student Services, Inc.

“All of us are grateful to these generous benefactors who are creating new possibilities and great opportunities for an increasing number of WCU students who are dedicated to preparing themselves for high-performance careers that will make a considerable difference to many," said West Chester University President Christopher Fiorentino.

The Commons portion of the project will bring an expanded dining services and meeting space to the university, including a ballroom and auditorium to host conferences, community events and speaker presentations.

Officials said the building is expected to open in 2020.

