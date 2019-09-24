West Deptford police search for driver in hit-and-run that killed father of two

September 24, 2019
Authorities in West Deptford are searching for the driver of a white SUV that struck and killed a father of two last week before fleeing the scene.
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the intersection of State Highway 45 (North Broad St) and Hessian Ave, police said.
The victim, 37-year-old Mark Breslin, of Gloucester City, was crouched down in the roadway looking for something he dropped when he was struck by the SUV.
Police later used security footage to determine the vehicle was a Ford Explorer that was traveling at a high speed. Investigators are attempting to identify the SUV's license plate number using enhanced imaging.
It isn't known how much damage would be evident on the SUV, police said.
Breslin was an electrician and the father of a son and daughter. His family launched a fundraiser on Facebook to raise money for his funeral costs.
Anyone with information about this hit-and-run driver is asked to contact West Deptford detectives at 856-845-2300.