More Health:

August 02, 2021

It's mosquito season: Know how to protect yourself from West Nile Virus

The prevalence of the disease has increased in New Jersey, health officials say

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness West Nile Virus
West Nile Virus cases Mika Mamy/Pixabay

Surges in West Nile virus infections are most common in the summer and fall months. Camden County health officials say a Camden man, who had died last month, tested positive for the virus.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Surges in infections are most common in the summer and fall months. Camden County health officials recently announced that a Camden man, who had died last month, had tested positive for the virus.

He was first hospitalized with symptoms on July 16. After receiving treatment, he was moved to a sub-acute care center where he later died.

"West Nile virus typically affects a small number of New Jersey residents each year, however, the prevalence of the virus has been increasing recently," Camden County Health Officer Dr. Paschal Nwako said, adding that the health department and the county Mosquito Control Commission will conduct more spraying to killing mosquitos and will tests additional insects for the virus.

The New Jersey Department of Health reports that the week of July 19-24, West Nile virus was detected in 23 mosquito pools in Camden County. So far this year, 70 pools have tested positive in New Jersey.

The first positive case of West Nile virus in Pennsylvania from a mosquito sample was reported in late May by the Lebanon County Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program. Since then, there has been about 23 positive samples reported in Philadelphia, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Pennsylvania as of July 27, according to the CDC.

What to know about West Nile virus

West Nile virus is usually spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. While a majority of people infected with the virus remain asymptomatic, about one in five may develop fever and other symptoms. The CDC says the most common symptoms are fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea and rash. Fatigue and weakness may linger for weeks or months.

The federal agency reports that 1 in 150 infected people may experience severe illness, including encephalitis or meningitis, both of which affect the central nervous system. More severe symptoms include a high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, muscle weakness, vision loss and paralysis.

About 10% of those who develop severe illness will die. People older than 60, the really young and those with certain medical conditions, such as cancer and diabetes, are at the most risk for severe illness with a West Nile virus infection.

Health officials say that the best way to protect yourself against infection is to use an Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellent with one of the following ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Oil of lemon eucalyptus, Para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone. They are safe to use, even for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

They also recommend avoiding areas with standing water. Check your property to make sure there are no pools of standing water which are ideal breeding grounds for mosquitos. Remember even swimming pools or landscape ponds can attract them.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness West Nile Virus Philadelphia Mosquitos Camden

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA trade rumors: Are the Sixers shopping Tobias Harris?
Tobias_Harris_9_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Real Estate

How to make a standout real estate offer
Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Marijuana

Allen Iverson is getting his own cannabis strain this fall
Allen Iverson marijuana strain

Health News

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will require staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19
CHOP vaccine mandate

Social Media

Sheetz hoax in Pittsburgh shows their customers are just as crazed as Wawa lovers
Sheetz Pittsburgh Prank Wawa

Food & Drink

Hybrid dog park and beer garden opening at Craft Hall in Fishtown
Unleashed Bark and Beer

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved