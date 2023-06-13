West Philly residents no longer need to boil their water, PWD says

June 13, 2023
West Philadelphia residents no longer need to boil their water before drinking it or using it to make ice, brush their teeth, wash dishes and prepare food or baby formula.
The Philadelphia Water Department lifted the water advisory on Tuesday morning after water samples showed no evidence of harmful bacteria in the water supply. The advisory has been in place since Sunday afternoon, when a pumping stating serving upper West Philly failed. Water department officials had been concerned that disease-causing organisms may have entered the water pipes when the pump failed and water pressure dropped.
"Customers can feel confident their water is safe to use like they always would without any need to boil before using for drinking, brushing teeth, making formula and all other uses," PWD Commissioner Randy E. Hayman said. "While laboratory testing found that the water was not compromised by the low pressure, under state and federal regulations, it was necessary to put out the advisory and conduct testing. We are 100% committed to public health and the safety of our communities."
About 18,000 households were impacted by failed pumping station, leaving them with no or very low water pressure. The impacted neighborhoods included Wynnefield Heights, Wynnefield, Overbrook Farms, Green Hill Farms, Overbrook, Morris Park, Carroll Park, Haddington, West Parkside and West Fairmount Park.
In its Water Revitalization Plan, PWD plans to have two water sources to supply each of its districts. A West Philly project planned for 2025 will create a new pumping station in the area affected by Sunday's failed pumping station.
Customers with questions can contact PWD's through the utility's website or by calling (215) 685-6300.