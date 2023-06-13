West Philly residents no longer need to boil their water, PWD says

West Philadelphia residents no longer need to boil their water before drinking it or using it to make ice, brush their teeth, wash dishes and prepare food or baby formula.

The Philadelphia Water Department lifted the water advisory on Tuesday morning after water samples showed no evidence of harmful bacteria in the water supply. The advisory has been in place since Sunday afternoon, when a pumping stating serving upper West Philly failed. Water department officials had been concerned that disease-causing organisms may have entered the water pipes when the pump failed and water pressure dropped.