September 17, 2019

Video captures up-close whale sighting in ocean off Sea Isle City

The footage recorded during a father-son fishing trip shows the whale breach as it tries to catch some fish

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Whale Sea Isle City Mark Bevevino/nj.com via youtube

A father and son were fishing off the coast of Sea Isle City, New Jersey when they encountered a massive whale.

Extraordinary video of a whale jumping out of the ocean as it tries to catch fish was captured by a father and son from Chester County during a boating trip near Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

Mark and his son Frank Bevevino, from Malvern, were on their boat on the morning of Sept. 12, about two miles off the coast of Sea Isle, when Mark spotted a large number of bunker fish swimming near the surface of the water and started recording video on his iPhone, 6ABC first reported.

The video, which Mark Bevevino posted on Facebook over the weekend, shows the ocean bubbling with the small fish swimming frantically just before the massive whale breaks through the surface of the water with its mouth agape.

The look on Frank Bevevino's face pretty much says it all. 

