April 02, 2019

What is listeria and do I need to be worried about it?

Here's what you should know about the infection mentioned in all those food recalls

By Bailey King
What you should know about the food-related infection, listeria.

Many of the many food recalls of late 2018 and early 2019 have been linked to foodborne illnesses such as listeria — which we know isn’t a good thing, but why?

Listeriosis, also called Listeria, is an infection caused by Listeria bacteria that's typically linked to consumption of contaminated food – namely meats and unpasteurized milk products. It primarily strikes those with weakened immune systems.

Listeria is responsible for about 1,600 illnesses and 260 deaths in the United States yearly, exceeding the fatality rates of Salmonella and Clostridium botulinum, Medical News Today reports. 

RELATED READ: California company recalls avocados over listeria concerns

By contrast, salmonella bacteria, a more common cause of food poisoning, are responsible for a million illnesses in the U.S. each year, including 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths, HEALTH reports. 

A Listeria infection is more dangerous in older adults, anybody who has a weakened immune system (say from HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes, or after an organ transplant) and, particularly, pregnant women, because the bacteria can trigger miscarriages.

"The mother themselves may have only mild flu-like symptoms, but [listeria] can pass through the placenta and cause stillbirth and deformities in fetuses," John Linville, MPH, a food safety expert and adjunct associate professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, tells HEALTH.

The bacteria are all around us, found in soil, water, and many food products, including meat products such as packaged deli meats and hot dogs, raw milk, and dairy products, as well as soft cheeses made from raw milk and raw sprouts. Even frozen vegetables and packaged salads have been the source of listeria outbreaks in recent years, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Because, yeah, Listeria bacteria can survive refrigeration and even freezing. 

According to Mayo Clinic, symptoms of a listeria infection may begin a few days after you've eaten contaminated food, but it may take as long as 30 days or more before the first signs and symptoms of infection begin. Symptoms include: fever, muscle aches, nausea, diarrhea.

But if the infection spreads to the nervous system, one might experience symptoms like headache, stiff neck, confusion or changes in alertness, loss of balance or convulsions.

The good news? Antibiotics can cure the infection. And simple preventive measures can keep listeria out of your life.

The CDC recommends practicing basic food hygiene to prevent listeria infection. That means rinsing all produce well before preparing or eating it and even if you're planning to peel it. Scrub melons and cucumbers and dry all produce with a clean cloth or paper towel. Keep uncooked meat separate from all other foods, including cooked foods and prepared foods, and take care of any spills in the fridge right away.

And when an outbreak is reported, follow all FDA or CDC guidelines about safely discarding or returning recalled foods. Listeria is not something to mess with!

