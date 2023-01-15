NFL playoffs: Eagles-Giants start time announced

Postseason football returns to Lincoln Financial Field next weekend. After beating the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday, the Giants earned the right to take on the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

The two teams will play on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8:15 p.m. on FOX.

The full NFL Divisional Round playoff schedule:

This will be the fourth time the Eagles have met New York in the postseason this century. The Giants beat the Eagles in the divisional round back in 2000. The Eagles and Jeff Garcia took down New York in a Wild Card matchup in South Philly in the 2006 postseason. The most recent time came during the 2008 playoffs, where the No. 6 seed Eagles upset the No. 1 Giants in the divisional round up at the Meadowlands.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader