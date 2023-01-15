More Sports:

January 15, 2023

NFL playoffs: Eagles-Giants start time announced

The game will air on FOX at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 21.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
AJ-Brown-Celebration-Eagles-Giants-Week-18-NFL-2022.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles WR A.J. Brown.

Postseason football returns to Lincoln Financial Field next weekend. After beating the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday, the Giants earned the right to take on the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

The two teams will play on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8:15 p.m. on FOX. 

The full NFL Divisional Round playoff schedule: 

This will be the fourth time the Eagles have met New York in the postseason this century. The Giants beat the Eagles in the divisional round back in 2000. The Eagles and Jeff Garcia took down New York in a Wild Card matchup in South Philly in the 2006 postseason. The most recent time came during the 2008 playoffs, where the No. 6 seed Eagles upset the No. 1 Giants in the divisional round up at the Meadowlands. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Giants

Videos

Featured

A Street in Philadelphia lined with cars

5 real estate trends Philly buyers should be watching in 2023
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

With 76ers new stadium, is Philly's Chinatown destined for same fate as Washington, D.C. neighborhood?
philly chinatown.jpg

Sponsored

Seven things to consider before making an offer on your dream home
Limited - Anne Koons Simsbury

Health News

Philly high school students can kickstart nursing careers through Penn's new scholarship program
Penn HS nursing program

Eagles

Mailbag: Who are the Eagles' franchise tag candidates?
101722ChaunceyGardnerJohnson

Food & Drink

Wokworks opens new flagship location in Fishtown with revamped menu and late-night hours
Wokworks Fishtown

Fitness

Strip down to your underwear for charity during one-mile Cupid's Undie Run
Cupid's Undie Run

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved