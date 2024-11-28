More News:

November 28, 2024

Donate holiday gifts to local kids at these Philly toy drives

Nonprofits, museums and a City Council member are collecting new and unwrapped items.

Eastern State Penitentiary, the Manayunk Development Center and Councilmember Jamie Gauthier are seeking new toy donations for their 2024 holiday drives.

If you've got extra room on your holiday shopping list, consider adding a stuffie or slime bucket to the haul.

Philadelphia organizations are dusting off their donation bins for another season of giving. Over the next few weeks, they'll collect unwrapped items for local families at toy drives around the city. Find one near you via the list below, which also includes information on donating virtually:

Gentle Gratitude

The group, which supports low-income families in the city, is collecting new coats and toys for children of all ages. Donors in Southwest and West Philly can coordinate a dropoff by texting 267-325-2340, while those in North Philly should contact 484-274-5423. (People in any other part of the city can shop the Amazon wish list.) The drive is open through Sunday, Dec. 15.

SEAMAAC

This community organization is calling on South Philadelphians to help it hit 800 toy donations. The Southeast Asian Mutual Assistance Association Coalition is collecting gifts for kids in the community through Wednesday, Dec. 11. It will accept donations at its main office at 1711 S. Broad St. on Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or via its Amazon wish list. The group also has bins at Herman's Coffee, Tildie's Toy Box, Unrivaled, the PAX Center and the American Swedish Historical Museum.

Culture Kicks

Bowl for prizes and rub elbows with some surprise VIPs at a holiday toy drive that doubles as a party. Culture Kicks is hosting the event at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 6-9 p.m. The cost of admission is one unwrapped toy. All donations will go to the Ertz Family Foundation's House of Hope, which will distribute the toys in Hunting Park on Dec. 14.

Olney Community Collaborative

Bring unwrapped toys for kids of any age to the Olney Community Collaborative office at 5458 N. 5th St. now through Thursday, Dec. 5. The drive is taking place ahead of the neighborhood's winter festival at the same location on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Eastern State Penitentiary

The former prison is soliciting toys and toiletries for its annual holiday drive. Eastern State Penitentiary will have a large donation bin stationed at its Fairmount Avenue entrance beginning Friday, Nov. 30. All gifts will go to local families impacted by incarceration. Bring presents in their original packaging any day through Friday, Dec. 20, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The museum will also accept items through direct shipment; just write "ATTN: Holiday Drive" in the address line.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier

Gauthier is once again collecting toys for her constituents in the 3rd District, which spans West and Southwest Philadelphia. Her office will be accepting donations off its Amazon or Target wish lists until Thursday, Dec. 19. Donors can also bring toys in person to 606 S. 52nd St. on Mondays through Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Manayunk Development Corporation

As part of its holiday festivities, the Manayunk Development Corporation has partnered with the North Light Community Center on a toy program. Starting Saturday, Nov. 30, gift-givers can pluck a tag off the Christmas tree at the MDC's headquarters at 106 Grape St. and go buy the present written on it. They just need you to return with it by Sunday, Dec. 15 to ensure holiday delivery.

Toys for Tots

Nearly 100 Philly businesses and organizations are participating in Toys for Tots this year. Look for the bins at spots like the Museum of the American Revolution, the blood donor center at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and so many gyms and hotels. Collections generally stop by Dec. 10 but can vary based on location. Donors can also contribute a gift online.

