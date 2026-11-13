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November 13, 2026

Delis and bars around Philly are putting their spin on the Wawa gobbler

City chefs are elevating the Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich with Brussel sprouts slaw, cranberry miso jam and bread pudding.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Sandwiches
Lucky's gobbler sandwich Kristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice

According to unofficial holiday law, the Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich is constructed and consumed no earlier than Black Friday. But Philadelphia has long been a lawbreaker in this regard, thanks to the region's enduring love of the gobbler.

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Wawa popularized the term for this seasonal delicacy, inspiring numerous delis and restaurants to expand upon it with their own handheld combos of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and gravy. Some have gotten pretty liberal with the definition over the years. City chefs now assemble their sandwiches with savory bread pudding, cranberry miso jam and a real-life "moist maker" — the extra gravy-soaked slice of bread that sent Ross into psychosis on "Friends." Gobbler fiends can even find a pan-Asian twist on the classic made with malai, an Indian clotted cream that makes for an ultra-rich gravy.

While a select few are available throughout the year, most gobblers disappear after the holiday to make way for gingerbread and seven fishes. Here's where to find 11 in the city, chosen to cover as many neighborhoods as possible:

Breezy's

2235 Washington Ave.

Fixings: Smoked turkey, cranberry mayo, roasted Brussel sprouts, sweet potato casserole, turkey gravy, crispy shallots, balsamic reduction on choice of bread
Availability: Through the end of November

Libertee Grounds

1600 W. Girard Ave.

Fixings: Taiwanese popcorn chicken, malai gravy, roasted corn, mashed potatoes, pepper jack and cheddar cheese served in a bowl
Availability: Through the end of November

Libertee Grounds gobbler bowlProvided image/Bondfire Media

Libertee Grounds's pan-Asian gobbler bowl mixes Taiwanese popcorn chicken and malai gravy.


Lucky's Last Chance

4421 Main St. & 848 S. 2nd St.

Fixings: Carved turkey, quarter-pound beef patty, American cheese, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce on a butter-toasted bun
Availability: Through the end of November

McNally's

8634 Germantown Ave.

Fixings: Roasted turkey breast, hot stuffing, cranberry jelly on white, wheat or kaiser roll
Availability: All year long

Middle Child

248 S. 11th St. & 1232 N. Front St.

Fixings: Turkey confit, creamed spinach, sweet potatoes, crispy onion casserole, orange-cranberry sauce on crispy ciabatta 
Availability: On breakfast and lunch menu through Thanksgiving weekend

Mighty Bread Co.

1211 Gerritt St.

Fixings: Confit turkey thigh, Brussel sprouts slaw, crispy shallot, cranberry sauce, gravy on semolina lungo bread
Availability: At least through Thanksgiving, possibly longer

The Original Turkey

1136 Arch St.

Fixings: Customizable combos of turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, bacon, mac 'n cheese and a gravy-soaked slice of bread in the middle of a hoagie, toasted sourdough, white, wheat or rye
Availability: All year long

Porco's Porchetteria

2204 Washington Ave.

Fixings: Smoked, herbed turkey breast, savory bread pudding, cranberry mostarda, turkey gravy, romaine lettuce, heirloom tomato on a brioche bun
Availability: Through Nov. 29

Sophie's BBQ

4323 Main St. & 1901 Darby Rd., Havertown

Fixings: Maple-glazed smoked turkey, raclette cheese, port gravy, cranberry sauce on a homemade sweet potato buttermilk biscuit
Availability: Through the end of November

T&F Farmer's Pride

8101 Ridge Ave.

Fixings: Hot turkey with homemade stuffing, cranberry sauce in a bowl or seeded or plain roll
Availability: Through the end of the month or "until it's not popular anymore"

Zig Zag BBQ

2111 E. York St.

Fixings: Smoked turkey, herbed stuffing, roasted sweet potato, cranberry miso jam, gravy, mayo on seeded or plain bun
Availability: Wednesdays and Thursdays through the end of November

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Sandwiches Philadelphia Thanksgiving Holiday

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