Delis and bars around Philly are putting their spin on the Wawa gobbler

According to unofficial holiday law, the Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich is constructed and consumed no earlier than Black Friday. But Philadelphia has long been a lawbreaker in this regard, thanks to the region's enduring love of the gobbler.

Wawa popularized the term for this seasonal delicacy, inspiring numerous delis and restaurants to expand upon it with their own handheld combos of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and gravy. Some have gotten pretty liberal with the definition over the years. City chefs now assemble their sandwiches with savory bread pudding, cranberry miso jam and a real-life "moist maker" — the extra gravy-soaked slice of bread that sent Ross into psychosis on "Friends." Gobbler fiends can even find a pan-Asian twist on the classic made with malai, an Indian clotted cream that makes for an ultra-rich gravy.

While a select few are available throughout the year, most gobblers disappear after the holiday to make way for gingerbread and seven fishes. Here's where to find 11 in the city, chosen to cover as many neighborhoods as possible:

2235 Washington Ave.

Fixings: Smoked turkey, cranberry mayo, roasted Brussel sprouts, sweet potato casserole, turkey gravy, crispy shallots, balsamic reduction on choice of bread

Availability: Through the end of November

1600 W. Girard Ave.

Fixings: Taiwanese popcorn chicken, malai gravy, roasted corn, mashed potatoes, pepper jack and cheddar cheese served in a bowl

Availability: Through the end of November

Provided image/Bondfire Media Libertee Grounds's pan-Asian gobbler bowl mixes Taiwanese popcorn chicken and malai gravy.

4421 Main St. & 848 S. 2nd St.

Fixings: Carved turkey, quarter-pound beef patty, American cheese, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce on a butter-toasted bun

Availability: Through the end of November

8634 Germantown Ave.

Fixings: Roasted turkey breast, hot stuffing, cranberry jelly on white, wheat or kaiser roll

Availability: All year long

248 S. 11th St. & 1232 N. Front St.

Fixings: Turkey confit, creamed spinach, sweet potatoes, crispy onion casserole, orange-cranberry sauce on crispy ciabatta

Availability: On breakfast and lunch menu through Thanksgiving weekend

1211 Gerritt St.

Fixings: Confit turkey thigh, Brussel sprouts slaw, crispy shallot, cranberry sauce, gravy on semolina lungo bread

Availability: At least through Thanksgiving, possibly longer

1136 Arch St.

Fixings: Customizable combos of turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, bacon, mac 'n cheese and a gravy-soaked slice of bread in the middle of a hoagie, toasted sourdough, white, wheat or rye

Availability: All year long

2204 Washington Ave.

Fixings: Smoked, herbed turkey breast, savory bread pudding, cranberry mostarda, turkey gravy, romaine lettuce, heirloom tomato on a brioche bun

Availability: Through Nov. 29

4323 Main St. & 1901 Darby Rd., Havertown

Fixings: Maple-glazed smoked turkey, raclette cheese, port gravy, cranberry sauce on a homemade sweet potato buttermilk biscuit

Availability: Through the end of November

8101 Ridge Ave.

Fixings: Hot turkey with homemade stuffing, cranberry sauce in a bowl or seeded or plain roll

Availability: Through the end of the month or "until it's not popular anymore"

2111 E. York St.

Fixings: Smoked turkey, herbed stuffing, roasted sweet potato, cranberry miso jam, gravy, mayo on seeded or plain bun

Availability: Wednesdays and Thursdays through the end of November

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