Which team will have more fans at the Super Bowl: Eagles or Chiefs?

According to Vivid Seats' Fan Forecast data, Philadelphia Eagles fans will make up 62 percent of the attendance at the Super Bowl, while 38 percent of fans will be supporting the Kansas City Chiefs. The following is a visual representation of those percentages:

Of course, those numbers should be taken with a grain of salt, seeing there will be some percentage of fans who couldn't care less who wins.

According to Vivid Seats’ historical data from 2015 to 2021 (Vivid Seats is using the actual year the game was played, as opposed to the NFL season year), the team with the crowd advantage at the Super Bowl went on to win for those six consecutive years. In 2022, the Cincinnati Bengals fans had a marginally higher turnout, but the Los Angeles Rams won in their own stadium.



