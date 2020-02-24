Whole Foods' Beauty Week includes huge sale, $20 Beauty Bags

In addition to organic produce and a fancy salad bar, Whole Foods Market actually has a great selection of "clean beauty" products.

This March, you may want to stock up on some of your favorites during the annual Beauty Week at the grocer.

From Wednesday, March 11, through Tuesday, March 17, Whole Foods' selection of skin care, hair care, makeup, nail polish and perfume will be 25% off – and Amazon Prime members get an additional 10% off.

Also, Whole Foods' Beauty Bags are back and available in limited quantities starting Friday, March 13.

The 2020 bags retail for $20 but are valued at $120 and include both miniature and full-sized products from well-known brands like Mad Hippie, Dr. Hauschka and ACURE.

Shoppers can choose from two curated Beauty Bags: Conscious Beauty Kit and Renew Your Beauty Ritual. Each assortment comes in a Queen Alaffia cosmetic bag, handprinted by artisans in Togo, West Africa.



Not sure which one to get? You can check out the 17 products included in each bag below.

Conscious Beauty Kit

Courtesy of/Whole Foods Market The Conscious Beauty Kit includes eight full-sized products.

• Alaffia Purely Coconut Lip Balm (full size)

• Burt’s Bees Sensitive Daily Moisturizing Cream

• Dr. Hauschka Facial Toner (full size)

• Evanhealy Rose Geranium HydroSoul & Rosehip Rose Serum

• Mad Hippie Vitamin A Seram (full size)

• Mineral Fusion Mini Volumizing Mascara

• Derma E Blue Screen Purity & Protect Digital Detox Spray

• Not Your Mother’s Natural Royal Honey & Kalahari Melon Butter Masque (full size)

• Pacifica Moisture Rehab Rose & Coconut Makeup Removing Wipes

• PureZero Sea Salt Spray

• Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Leave-in Conditioner

• Thayers Witch Hazel Lemon Blemish Stick (full size)

• Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil

• Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter (full size)

• Whole Foods Market Clarifying Papaya Cotton Cupra Mask (full size)

• Yes To Watermelon Super Fresh Paper Mask (full size)

Renew Your Beauty Ritual

Courtesy of/Whole Foods Market The Renew Your Beauty Ritual has six full-sized products.

• Acure Resurfacing Glycolic + Unicorn Root Cleanser

• Acure Incredibly Clear Charcoal Lemonade Facial Scrub

• Alaffia Purely Coconut Lip Balm (full size)

• Avalon Smooth Shine Apple Cider Vinegar Finishing Rinse

• BioRepublic Lost Baggage Under Eye Emergency Repair Masks (full size)

• Burt’s Bees Sensitive Daily Moisturizing Cream

• Derma E Advanced Collagen + Peptide Serum

• Dr. Hauschka Facial Toner (full size)

• Giovanni L.A Hold Hair Spritz

• Mychelle Perfect C PRO Serum 25%

• Pacifica Stellar Gaze Mini Mascara

• Seaweed Bath Co. Balancing Eucalyptus & Peppermint Shampoo

• Seaweed Bath Co. Balancing Eucalyptus & Peppermint Conditioner

• Thayers Witch Hazel Rose Petal Toning Towelettes (full size)

• Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter (full size)

• Whole Foods Market Hydrating Coconut Cupra Mask (full size)

Ahead of Beauty Week, Whole Foods also is providing shoppers with a list of predictions for the top five beauty and wellness trends of 2020. So while browsing the grocer's products, be on the look out for the following:

Bakuchiol – Instead of using retinol in products to help skin look firmer and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, beauty brands are turning to the plant-based bakuchiol, an extract derived from the seeds of the East Asian babchi plant. Blue Light Defense – Most know at this point they need to protect their skin from harmful UV rays outdoors, but beauty brands are now also helping people protect against the light from the many screens we use indoors daily with a range of new blue light defense products. Watermelon Infusion – Watermelon, which has natural antioxidants like vitamins A, B, C and E, is starting to be included more and more in beauty products. Look for the ingredient name for watermelon, citrullus lanatus, on packaging. Glycolic Acid – You may not realize that many beauty products use glycolic acid, but now it's time to take notice. Brands are starting to use it as the main ingredient in innovative cleansers, face masks, makeup removing wipes and exfoliation solutions.

All-Over Body Masks – New masks are being created to target specific areas of the body from head to toe.

While clean beauty is not well-defined, Whole Foods has set high standards for what it sells. There are more than 100 ingredients not allowed in any of its beauty and body care products, including phthalates, microbeads, triclosan, BHT, BHA and aluminum chlorohydrate.

"Our experts review the latest research on beauty and body care ingredients for many factors, including possible impacts on the environment and human health," states Whole Foods.



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.