Shop 20+ vendors at International Women's Day market at The Bourse

A shopping event highlighting women-owned businesses will be held at The Bourse on Saturday, March 7, the day before International Women's Day.

The event also will include music by female artists and a gift basket raffle, with 100% of proceeds going to the Pink Boots Society in Philadelphia, an organization that encourages and empowers women in the beer industry to advance their careers.



The pop-up market within the food hall will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers will find things like beauty products, cards, pottery and more. The full list of more than 20 vendors is below, as well as the day's lineup of entertainment.

Also, shoppers are encouraged to check out The Bourse's many food and drink options while there. The food hall offers speciality coffee, tacos, cinnamon rolls, loaded fries and cocktails, among other things.

Market Vendors

• Angel Energy – apparel

• Art Star – handmade goods

• Bad Mother Crafter – handmade goods

• Buddy Blue Photo Booth – photo booth

• Cynplicity Artisan Soap Co. – soap

• Devereaux Printing Co. – greeting cards

• Dilo – home goods

• Fason De Viv – apparel

• Find Your Motives – cosmetics

• Frankadelphia – handmade goods

• Gabrielle Silverlight – pottery

• Girls Gone Happy – greeting cards

• Maskcara Beauty – cosmetics

• Meraki Moon Wellness – holistic goods and card readings

• Sababa – vintage

• Serra Deniz – apparel and prints

• Silently Loud – handbags

• Sole Active – apparel and lifestyle

• Tannery Run Brew Works – beer

• Triple Bottom Brewing Co. – beer

• Wilde Gatherings – holistic goods

• Yamas & Co. – macrame

Live Performances

• Sahara Moon – 11-11:45 a.m.

• Jodi Valentin – Noon to 12:45 p.m.

• Essie Riddel – 1-1:45 p.m.

• Martha Stuckey – 2-2:45 p.m.

• Seraiah Nicole – 3-4 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend

The Bourse

111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106



