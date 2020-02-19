More Events:

February 19, 2020

Shop 20+ vendors at International Women's Day market at The Bourse

The event at the Old City food hall features women-owned businesses

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping International Women's Day
International Women's Day market at The Bourse in Old City Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Shop and support more than 20 women-owned businesses on March 7 at the International Women's Day market inside The Bourse, a food hall in Old City.

A shopping event highlighting women-owned businesses will be held at The Bourse on Saturday, March 7, the day before International Women's Day. 

The event also will include music by female artists and a gift basket raffle, with 100% of proceeds going to the Pink Boots Society in Philadelphia, an organization that encourages and empowers women in the beer industry to advance their careers.

RELATED: City Tap in University City throwing brunch party on International Women's Day | Hotel Palomar celebrating International Women's Day with $35 headshots

The pop-up market within the food hall will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers will find things like beauty products, cards, pottery and more. The full list of more than 20 vendors is below, as well as the day's lineup of entertainment.

Also, shoppers are encouraged to check out The Bourse's many food and drink options while there. The food hall offers speciality coffee, tacos, cinnamon rolls, loaded fries and cocktails, among other things.

Market Vendors

• Angel Energy – apparel
• Art Star – handmade goods
• Bad Mother Crafter – handmade goods
• Buddy Blue Photo Booth – photo booth
• Cynplicity Artisan Soap Co. – soap
• Devereaux Printing Co. – greeting cards
• Dilo – home goods
• Fason De Viv – apparel
• Find Your Motives – cosmetics
• Frankadelphia – handmade goods
• Gabrielle Silverlight – pottery
• Girls Gone Happy – greeting cards
• Maskcara Beauty – cosmetics
• Meraki Moon Wellness – holistic goods and card readings
• Sababa – vintage
• Serra Deniz – apparel and prints
• Silently Loud – handbags
• Sole Active – apparel and lifestyle
• Tannery Run Brew Works – beer
• Triple Bottom Brewing Co.  – beer
• Wilde Gatherings – holistic goods
• Yamas & Co. – macrame

Live Performances

• Sahara Moon – 11-11:45 a.m.
• Jodi Valentin – Noon to 12:45 p.m.
• Essie Riddel – 1-1:45 p.m.
• Martha Stuckey – 2-2:45 p.m.
• Seraiah Nicole  – 3-4 p.m.

International Women's Day Market

Saturday, March 7
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend
The Bourse
111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping International Women's Day Philadelphia Food & Drink Women-Owned Businesses Old City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Let's all get on the same page in regard to the Eagles' options with Alshon Jeffery
43_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Alshon_Jeffey_KateFrese.jpg

Philly Jesus

Philly Jesus dragged out of church, cited for trespassing new Archbishop Nelson Perez’s installation mass
Philly Jesus

Parenting

To help infants avoid asthma, go easy on the cleaning – at least for a bit
Chemicals in cleaning products could trigger asthma

NFL

2020 NFL head coach power rankings
Bill-Belichick-Andy-Reid-NFL-head-coach-power-rankings_021920

Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union stadium to be renamed Subaru Park
Subaru Park

Food & Drink

Craftsman Row Saloon is celebrating Mardi Gras through the end of February
Mardi Gras food & drink specials

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved