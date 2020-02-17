More Events:

February 17, 2020

City Tap in University City throwing brunch party on International Women's Day

There will be a DJ, shopping and build-your-own mimosas

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Brunch
City Tap's EmpowHERment brunch party Photo by Sabel Blanco/Pexels

City Tap's 'EmpowHERment' brunch party will take place on International Women's Day. Groups of friends can gather at the restaurant to enjoy mimosas, a DJ and shopping.

On International Women's Day, March 8, City Tap in University City is hosting the "EmpowHERment" brunch party.

Groups of friends can eat, drink mimosas and shop during the event.

RELATED: Hotel Palomar celebrating International Women's Day with $35 headshots | All the details so far on the 'Friends'-themed brunch coming to Philly

There will be special, themed drinks and attendees also can purchase $15 bottles of bubbly with mixers to make their own mimosas.

As for food, City Tap's brunch menu includes dishes like chicken and waffles, breakfast tacos and strawberry sundae pancakes.

In addition, there will be a DJ and a pop-up market of female-founded shops. Attendees can check out goods from Ritual Shoppe, Angela Monaco Jewelry, Lumos Yoga and Barre, Snackadabra and more.

To make a reservation for brunch, email Samantha at Sfryzol@table95.com. The largest squad with a reservation will win a $50 City Tap gift card.

EmpowHERment Brunch Party

Sunday, March 8
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
City Tap University City
3925 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Brunch Philadelphia Restaurants Parties International Women's Day

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Should the Eagles exercise Derek Barnett's fifth-year option?
58_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Derek_Barnett_KateFrese.jpg

Education

Mayor Kenney gives vote of confidence to School District superintendent amid asbestos issue
Jim Kenney

Prevention

How to convince your loved ones to get the flu shot
Flu shot cost

Social Media

Howard Eskin calling McCutchen ‘Lawrence’ is just the latest in a storied history of awful tweets
McCutchen-Eskin-Twitter_021220_usat

University of Pennsylvania

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is Penn's 2020 Commencement speaker
Adichie Penn Commencement Speaker

Food & Drink

Craftsman Row Saloon is celebrating Mardi Gras through the end of February
Mardi Gras food & drink specials

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved