City Tap in University City throwing brunch party on International Women's Day

On International Women's Day, March 8, City Tap in University City is hosting the "EmpowHERment" brunch party.

Groups of friends can eat, drink mimosas and shop during the event.

There will be special, themed drinks and attendees also can purchase $15 bottles of bubbly with mixers to make their own mimosas.

As for food, City Tap's brunch menu includes dishes like chicken and waffles, breakfast tacos and strawberry sundae pancakes.

In addition, there will be a DJ and a pop-up market of female-founded shops. Attendees can check out goods from Ritual Shoppe, Angela Monaco Jewelry, Lumos Yoga and Barre, Snackadabra and more.

To make a reservation for brunch, email Samantha at Sfryzol@table95.com. The largest squad with a reservation will win a $50 City Tap gift card.



Sunday, March 8

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City Tap University City

3925 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104



