All the details so far on the 'Friends'-themed brunch coming to Philly

Fans of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross will be excited to know that a "Friends"-themed brunch is coming to Philly this summer.

There aren't a lot of details so far, but we do know that the one-day-only event will take place Sunday, July 19, from noon to 2 p.m. As for the location, that has yet to be disclosed.

The pop-up event is being produced by The Brunch Club, which hosts themed brunches around the world. "Friends"-themed brunches also are scheduled to take place in Denver, Colorado, and San Diego, California, this year.

At the event, attendees can expect drinks and appetizers, including a dish inspired by Ross' Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich, as well as trivia and charades.

"Friends" episodes will be screened, too, and there will be a costume contest.

Tickets aren’t yet available but interested parties can register to be notified when they go on sale. As for price, no word so far, but the cost of the Denver event is $50 and includes one cocktail and a buffet.

And while we don't know where exactly brunch will take place, The Brunch Club says it will be "within 10 minutes of the city centre," which we're going to assume means Center City.

