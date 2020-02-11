Cuba Libre in Old City hosting Disney-themed drag brunch

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar in Old City is launching a brunch series with exciting drag performances. The new series will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 29, with a Disney theme.

Host Brittany Lynn, captain for the Mummers' Miss Fancy Brigade, and friends will put on a show featuring Disney's most popular princesses and stories.

To eat, there will be a buffet with things like brunch paella, crispy churros, Cuban frittata and banana bread. The full menu is available through Cuba Libre.

Guests can either choose the early seating at 10 a.m. with the show beginning at 10:45 a.m., or the afternoon seating at 1 p.m. with the drag queens performing at 1:45 p.m.

While families are welcome at both, guests should be aware that the later seating will be PG-13.

Tickets for the special brunch are $37 for adults and $15 for children age 12 and younger. Reservations can be made online.

Guests also can add the "Brunch Bubbles" package to their reservation for an additional $25. It includes a bottle of sparkling wine and a choice of two tropical agua frescas.



After the Disney-themed drag brunch, there will be a Broadway-themed show at the end of March and a "Latin Ladies of Pop" show at the end of April.

Disney Drag Brunch

Saturday, Feb. 29

10 a.m. or 1 p.m. | $15-$37 per person

Cuba Libre

10 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.