Take a trip to Normandy by dining at Bistrot La Minette

Take a culinary trip to northern France's Normandy region by dining at Bistrot La Minette on Wednesday, Feb. 19, or Thursday, Feb. 20.

On both dates, the French bistro will serve a four-course meal highlighting the region's famed cheeses, creamy sauces, seafood and heirloom apples for $35 per person. An optional beverage pairing also will be available for $15.

THE MENU

• Soupe Normande de Poisson – Spicy fish soup with crème fraîche, garlic croutons and parsley paired with house-made Crème de Normand, an aperitif crafted by bartender Josh Powanda



• Poule au Pot à la Normande – Normandy-style poached chicken breast with quarte épices cream sauce, chestnuts, mushrooms, pearl onions, carrots and rice pilaf paired with Etienne Dupont Cidre Bouché de Normandie, a cider from Domaine Dupont



• Assiette Fromàger de Normandie – Featuring the region’s Pont l’Evêque and Brillat-Savarin cheeses with salad, crostini, spiced pecans and apple butter paired with Purple Skies Over Normandy, a sour cocktail crafted by bartender Chris Moran • Mirlitons de Rouen – Puff pastry with vanilla-almond custard and caramel sauce paired with Christian Drouin Pommeau du Normandie, a cider

Normandy Dinner

Wednesday, Feb. 19 and Thursday, Feb. 20

$35 per person

Bistrot La Minette

623 S. Sixth St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 925-8000



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.