February 10, 2020

Take a trip to Normandy by dining at Bistrot La Minette

The restaurant is offering a four-course meal highlighting the specialities of northern France

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Bistrot La Minette Courtesy of/Bistrot La Minette

Inside Bistrot La Minette. The French restaurant in Queen Village will have a special menu on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20, highlighting cuisine from France's Normandy region.

Take a culinary trip to northern France's Normandy region by dining at Bistrot La Minette on Wednesday, Feb. 19, or Thursday, Feb. 20.

On both dates, the French bistro will serve a four-course meal highlighting the region's famed cheeses, creamy sauces, seafood and heirloom apples for $35 per person. An optional beverage pairing also will be available for $15.

RELATED: Seven Philly restaurants named most romantic by OpenTable

THE MENU

• Soupe Normande de Poisson – Spicy fish soup with crème fraîche, garlic croutons and parsley paired with house-made Crème de Normand, an aperitif crafted by bartender Josh Powanda

• Poule au Pot à la Normande – Normandy-style poached chicken breast with quarte épices cream sauce, chestnuts, mushrooms, pearl onions, carrots and rice pilaf paired with Etienne Dupont Cidre Bouché de Normandie, a cider from Domaine Dupont

• Assiette Fromàger de Normandie – Featuring the region’s Pont l’Evêque and Brillat-Savarin cheeses with salad, crostini, spiced pecans and apple butter paired with Purple Skies Over Normandy, a sour cocktail crafted by bartender Chris Moran

• Mirlitons de Rouen – Puff pastry with vanilla-almond custard and caramel sauce paired with Christian Drouin Pommeau du Normandie, a cider

Normandy Dinner

Wednesday, Feb. 19 and Thursday, Feb. 20
$35 per person
Bistrot La Minette
623 S. Sixth St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 925-8000

