Seven Philly restaurants named most romantic by OpenTable

Valentine's Day is almost here and you're probably starting to make plans for the holiday. If you're thinking of dining out in Philly, you most likely want to take your special someone somewhere romantic.

According to OpenTable, there are several restaurants that make great date spots. The online reservation service revealed its list of 100 most romantic restaurants in America for 2020 and seven Philadelphia restaurants earned recognition.

Of the seven, five are Stephen Starr restaurants. Barclay Prime and Butcher & Singer, both high-end steakhouses in Center City, made the list, as well as Philly's beloved French bistro Parc in Rittenhouse.

Talula's Garden and The Love, restaurants Starr owns with Aimee Olexy that serve seasonal fare, also were chosen.

As for the other Philly picks, they are Double Knot, an all-day cafe with an underground izakaya, and Victor Cafe, an Italian restaurant in South Philly with live opera.

OpenTable's list of most romantic restaurants was generated from users' diner reviews collected between December 2018 and November 2019. The full list can viewed on OpenTable's website.



