More Culture:

February 04, 2020

Seven Philly restaurants named most romantic by OpenTable

Score a Valentine's Day reservation at one of these ideal date night spots

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
OpenTable most romantic restaurants Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Just in time for Valentine's Day, OpenTable revealed list of 100 most romantic restaurants in America for 2020. Seven restaurants in Philly made the list, including Parc in Rittenhouse.

Valentine's Day is almost here and you're probably starting to make plans for the holiday. If you're thinking of dining out in Philly, you most likely want to take your special someone somewhere romantic.

According to OpenTable, there are several restaurants that make great date spots. The online reservation service revealed its list of 100 most romantic restaurants in America for 2020 and seven Philadelphia restaurants earned recognition.

RELATED: Philly favorites are participating in East Passyunk Restaurant Week 2020 | Philly spot named one of best halal restaurants in United States

Of the seven, five are Stephen Starr restaurants. Barclay Prime and Butcher & Singer, both high-end steakhouses in Center City, made the list, as well as Philly's beloved French bistro Parc in Rittenhouse.

Talula's Garden and The Love, restaurants Starr owns with Aimee Olexy that serve seasonal fare, also were chosen.

As for the other Philly picks, they are Double Knot, an all-day cafe with an underground izakaya, and Victor Cafe, an Italian restaurant in South Philly with live opera.

OpenTable's list of most romantic restaurants was generated from users' diner reviews collected between December 2018 and November 2019. The full list can viewed on OpenTable's website.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Date Night Stephen Starr Valentine's Day Romantic

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Here's why the Sixers should stand pat at the NBA trade deadline
Elton-Brand_020420_usat

Government

How to watch the 2020 State of the Union address on Tuesday night for free
donald trump

Children's Health

Appendicitis can create an emergency in a hurry
Appendicitis warning signs

Sixers

What is the Sixers' No. 1 need at the trade deadline?
Rose-Bertans_020420_usat

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts' 'posy' bouquet is back for Valentine's Day
Federal Donuts Valentine's Day

Eagles

Your team's first round picks since 2010, if Mel Kiper's initial mock drafts were perfect
042619AndreDillard

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved