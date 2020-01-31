More Culture:

January 31, 2020

Philly spot named one of best halal restaurants in United States

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Saad's Halal Restaurant Philadelphia Source/Saad's Halal Restaurant

Saad's Halal Restaurant in West Philadelphia is among the best halal restaurants in the United States, according to The Daily Meal.

Philadelphia's thriving Muslim population has a significant imprint on the city's global mix of cuisines, with halal restaurants prominent in many of its neighborhoods.

The word "halal" ("permissible" in Arabic) refers to the preparation and proper butchering of meat according to the Muslim faith. Restaurants that follow these rules serve meat that is considered "zabiha," or fit for consumption according to these practices.

Halal restaurants have broad appeal to people of various faiths and backgrounds, but sometimes don't get as much attention or buzz.

The Daily Meal this week published a list of the the best halal restaurants in the United States, including Saad's Halal Restaurant in West Philadelphia. Here's what they had to say:

Saad’s started out as a food truck, but today it is a full-fledged restaurant offering fresh, made-from-scratch Philly cheesesteaks. Also on the menu are lamb shawarma sandwiches and platters, shish kebabs, falafel, tabouli salad, rotisserie chicken, burgers and sandwiches, as well as chicken, lamb and beef served in the “maroosh” way, with garlic sauce, sautéed onions, tomatoes, pickles and parsley on a toasted hoagie roll.

Locally, Saad's has been recognized and praised for its falafel and variety of vegetarian items to go along with the cheesesteaks, burgers and platters.

Located at 4500 Walnut Street, the restaurant is open Monday through Saturday, closing on Fridays during the Jumaa' prayer and for a month during Ramadan.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia West Philly Islam Muslims

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles free agent WR targets, where the rookies ranked, and why Andy Reid is great
Amari-Cooper_013020_usat

Investigations

Delaware neo-Nazi cell allegedly planned violent attack at Richmond gun-rights rally
The Base ADL

Illness

CDC confirms first person-to-person coronavirus transmission in U.S.
Person-to-person transmission confirmed in U.S.

Eagles

Some thoughts (and spoilers) on Amazon's 'All or Nothing: A Season with the Philadelphia Eagles'
4_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Graham_KateFrese.jpg

Television

'Project Runway' contestant from Philly is oldest designer to compete on show
Nancy on Project Runway

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 31-Feb. 2
Chestnut Hill on Ice weekend festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved