January 24, 2020

Original Hot Dog Factory to open in Center City next month

By Michael Tanenbaum
Atlanta-based chain The Original Hot Dog Factory will open in Philadelphia on Feb. 17, 2020. Pictured above is the Italian Dog topped with grilled bell peppers and onions.

Philadelphia will welcome a new hot dog shop in Center City next month when The Original Hot Dog Factory — of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" fame — brings its bacon-wrapped dogs to town.

The expanding chain, which got its start in Smyrna, Georgia, is set to open a location at 15th and Cherry streets on Feb. 17, Eater Philly reported. 

After opening in 2010, the hot dog shop gained viral recognition thanks to the opening of an Atlanta location owned by Dennis McKinley, the husband of reality star Porsha Williams. The shop appeared on the show a handful of times.

In Philadelphia, patrons can expect a menu full of regional hot dog styles, from the Carolina Slaw Dog to the Detroit Coney, Texas Rodeo and an Italian dog that figures to be popular here. The menu also includes chicken dogs, sausages and veggie dogs, as well as fries, wings, onion rings and other items.

The restaurant's expansion will soon bring locations to Brooklyn, Charlotte, Houston, Memphis, Detroit, Raleigh and across the Delaware River in Cherry Hill.

Michael Tanenbaum
