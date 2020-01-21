Bodega Bar and Kitchen brings Latin-inspired cuisine to Center City

A restaurant with Latin flair is opening in Center City at 1223 Walnut St., a space formerly occupied by a nail salon.

At Bodega Bar and Kitchen, guests will find Latin-inspired cuisine, craft cocktails and live music. The restaurant will officially open at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.

Bodega's executive chef is Shain Wancio, a Bucks County native known as chef for the popular Farm Truck Philly.

His eclectic menu includes chorizo-wrapped monkfish, pretzel-crusted pastrami fried chicken with sage and cheddar waffles, a Cuban sandwich and for dessert, chocolate "porchetta." In addition to Latin flavors, there's also a blend of Middle Eastern and Asian influences.

To drink, there will be wine and beer but the cocktails are the highlights.

As for the space, Bodega will have 13 seats around the 19-foot bar and the dining room with seating for up to 50 guests. Once the weather turns nice, the restaurant plans to offer outdoor seating on Walnut Street and, later on, will open garden seating behind the restaurant and an outdoor bar.

Bodega's hours will be 11 a.m. to 2 a.m on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Happy Hour will run 5 to 7 p.m. on weekdays. Live music and recorded world music and Latin beats will play beginning at 10 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday evenings.

Below are photos of the restaurant, as well as some of the dishes.

Courtesy of/Society Hill Films Bodega Bar and Kitchen is filled with artwork from the owners' travels.

Courtesy of/Society Hill Films The Cuban sandwich is served on a pretzel roll.

Courtesy of/Society Hill Films Bodega aims to bring guests the perfect blend of food, drink and music.

Courtesy of/Kory Aversa Chorizo-wrapped monkfish.

Courtesy of/Kiara Love Pretzel-crusted pastrami fried chicken with waffles.

