The Goat, corner bar named for Rittenhouse statue, opening soon

Fergie Carey and Jim McNamara of Fergie's Pub are opening a new bar/restaurant in Rittenhouse Square called The Goat.

Named after the park's famous bronze goat statue, the pub will officially welcome guests starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.

The Goat is located at 1907 Samson St., formerly home to Oh! Shea's, and includes two bars, two fireplaces and 118 seats.

From the kitchen, chef Adrian Geronimo – the brother of the chef at Fergie's Pub – will serve a "elevated comfort food." Guests can order the ancho chili-braised short rib, reuben burger, "angry" muscles, green chili barbecue jackfruit sandwich and other inventive bar foods.

To drink, there will be beer and cider on tap, nearly two dozen bottles and cans, and a dozen wines by the glass. Speciality cocktails will be added later this winter.

After the grand opening, The Goat's hours of operation will be 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily. The kitchen will stay open until midnight and happy hour will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For a peek at the menu and space, check out the photos below.

Courtesy of/Society Hill Films Inside The Goat, a new corner bar in Rittenhouse.

Courtesy of/Society Hill Films There are two bars inside The Goat.

Courtesy of/Society Hill Films There are two dining areas and each has its own fireplace.

Courtesy of/The Goat The menu for The Goat at 1907 Samson St.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.