January 14, 2020

The Fairview opening in Fairmount, replacing former Belgian Cafe

Owner Fergie Carey wanted a big change for the neighborhood bar

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Fairview in Fairmount Courtesy of/Society Hill Films

The Fairview is located at 601 N. 21st St., Philadelphia, PA 19130. The bar and restaurant has replaced The Belgian Cafe in Fairmount.

Gone is the Belgian Cafe at the corner of 21st and Green streets in Fairmount. The sister bar to Monk's Cafe in Center City has been replaced with The Fairview.

Fergie Carey remains the owner, but with new partners Dave Dollinger and Shane Dodd.

The new neighborhood bar is quite different than its predecessor, which was Carey's aim.

"As much as I loved the Belgian Cafe, I wanted a big change," he said. "I want you to walk into The Fairview and not realize it was the same place." 

The Fairview in FairmountCourtesy of/Society Hill Films

Inside The Fairview in Fairmount. The bar seats 15, while the lounge area around the bar has additional seating. There's also a dining room.

It's much brighter inside, there are TVs and chef Beth Fox puts an emphasis on vegetarian and vegan dishes. One menu highlight is the vegan green chili cheeseburger empanadas.

But guests still will find a juicy burger on the menu and mussels, as a nod to the former bar.

The Fairview will officially open on Thursday, with live music from 6 to 8 p.m. Happy hour, from 5 to 7 p.m. daily, will begin next week. 

The bar's hours of operation will be Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Brunch will be served on Saturday and Sunday and there will be a DJ on Friday and Saturday nights.

Below is the menu.

The Fairview in Fairmount menuCourtesy of/The Fairview

The Fairview's menu.


Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

