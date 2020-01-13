Steak 48, an upscale steakhouse, to open on South Broad Street in Center City

As one steakhouse in Center City closes, another pops up. Steak 48 will open its doors in April at the corner of Broad and Spruce streets, across from the Kimmel Center.

The restaurant will be located on the ground level of Post Brothers' new luxury apartment building The Atlantic.

Steak 48 is a family-run steakhouse, owned and operated by brothers Jeffrey and Michael Mastro, their father Dennis Mastro and partner Scott Troilo. The group currently has four steakhouses, including Steak 48 restaurants in Chicago and Houston.

The Philadelphia location will offer seating for up to 450 people. There will be "a collection of intimate spaces" instead of one large dining room and floor-to ceiling glass separating diners from the kitchen.

On the menu will be prime steaks, American Wagyu steaks and seafood. To complement the menu, Steak 48's extensive wine program will feature more than 48 wines by the glass and 650 by the bottle. There will be craft cocktails and a broad selection of spirits, too.



Ahead of its opening – no exact date has been announced yet – the restaurant will hire 300 full-time and part-time staff. Those interested can find out more information through Steak 48's website.

