More Culture:

January 13, 2020

Steak 48, an upscale steakhouse, to open on South Broad Street in Center City

The new restaurant will be on the ground floor of The Atlantic, across from the Kimmel Center

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Steak 48 in Center City Courtesy of/Steak 48

Steak 48 to open in Center City this April. Pictured above is the Wagyu Tomahawk steak.

As one steakhouse in Center City closes, another pops up. Steak 48 will open its doors in April at the corner of Broad and Spruce streets, across from the Kimmel Center.

The restaurant will be located on the ground level of Post Brothers' new luxury apartment building The Atlantic.

RELATED: Iron Hill Brewery now serves hard seltzer | Wonderspaces opening at Fashion District Philadelphia

Steak 48 is a family-run steakhouse, owned and operated by brothers Jeffrey and Michael Mastro, their father Dennis Mastro and partner Scott Troilo. The group currently has four steakhouses, including Steak 48 restaurants in Chicago and Houston.

The Philadelphia location will offer seating for up to 450 people. There will be "a collection of intimate spaces" instead of one large dining room and floor-to ceiling glass separating diners from the kitchen.

On the menu will be prime steaks, American Wagyu steaks and seafood. To complement the menu, Steak 48's extensive wine program will feature more than 48 wines by the glass and 650 by the bottle. There will be craft cocktails and a broad selection of spirits, too.

Ahead of its opening – no exact date has been announced yet – the restaurant will hire 300 full-time and part-time staff. Those interested can find out more information through Steak 48's website.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Steakhouse Center City Steaks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

With John DeFilippo out as Jags OC, would he make sense for Eagles?
John-DeFilippo_011320_usat

Development

Giant market reportedly planned at Blatstein's long-stalled South Philly megaproject
Blatstein Giant

Women's Health

Most women give birth lying in bed, but is there a better way?
Hospital Birth

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Offensive tackle
1220922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Peters_Kate_Frese.jpg

TV

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the 2021 Golden Globes
Tina Fey Amy Poehler Golden Globes

Festivals

Check out ice sculptures and an ice bar in Chestnut Hill
Chestnut Hill on Ice

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved