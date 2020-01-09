More Culture:

January 09, 2020

Iron Hill Brewery now serves hard seltzer

Rivet Hard Seltzer is available on tap at all locations

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Iron Hill Brewery introduces Rivet Hard Seltzer, which comes in three flavors.

Big fan of hard seltzer and its low-cal bubbles? You can now order the alcoholic beverage at all Iron Hill Brewery locations.

Iron Hill's new Rivet Hard Seltzer is available on tap in three rotating flavors: passion fruit-orange-guava, blueberry-açai and black cherry. The cost for the 5% ABV beverage is $5 for a 16-ounce pour.

RELATED: Shake Shack adds award-winning ShackMeister Burger to the menu | Dock Street Brewery makes world's first drone-assisted beer in Philly

Iron Hill's director of brewery operations Mark Edelson calls hard seltzer "one of the most popular trends to come from the beverage industry in some time."

The regional brewery and restaurant chain suggests pairing Rivet with a veggie or fruit-forward dish. 

Recommendations include trying the passion fruit-orange-guava seltzer with the teriyaki grilled chicken breast, the blueberry-açai seltzer with the salmon burger bahn mi and the black cherry seltzer with cheesecake topped with fresh berries.

Iron Hill Brewery has 16 locations. There are two in Philadelphia – in Center City and Chestnut Hill – as well as nearby restaurants in Media and Ardmore.

