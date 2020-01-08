Shake Shack adds award-winning ShackMeister Burger to the menu

In 2014, Shack Shack's ShackMeister Burger impressed at the South Beach Food and Wine Festival and was named the judges' favorite.

Now, everyone can try the award-winning cheeseburger, which is topped with shallots marinated in ShackMeister Ale and fried until crispy, plus ShackSauce.

The item will be on the menu for a limited time, as well as three new shakes.



• Cookie Butter – Vanilla frozen custard and cookie butter, topped with whipped cream and speculoos cookie crumbles

• Malted Milk Chocolate – Chocolate frozen custard and Ghirardelli sweet cocoa powder, topped with whipped cream, cocoa powder and miniature marshmallows

• Frozen Hot Chocolate – Vanilla and chocolate frozen custard malted and topped with whipped cream and crushed milk chocolate

Also, shallots are now available as a secret menu item and can be used to top fries and hot dogs.



In Philly, there are a Shake Shack restaurants in Center City, Midtown Village and University City. All locations can be found on the restaurant chain's website.

