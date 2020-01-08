More Culture:

January 08, 2020

Shake Shack adds award-winning ShackMeister Burger to the menu

The cheeseburger is topped with crispy shallots

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shake Shack's ShackMeister Burger will be available for a limited time.

In 2014, Shack Shack's ShackMeister Burger impressed at the South Beach Food and Wine Festival and was named the judges' favorite. 

Now, everyone can try the award-winning cheeseburger, which is topped with shallots marinated in ShackMeister Ale and fried until crispy, plus ShackSauce.

The item will be on the menu for a limited time, as well as three new shakes.

• Cookie Butter – Vanilla frozen custard and cookie butter, topped with whipped cream and speculoos cookie crumbles
• Malted Milk Chocolate – Chocolate frozen custard and Ghirardelli sweet cocoa powder, topped with whipped cream, cocoa powder and miniature marshmallows 
• Frozen Hot Chocolate – Vanilla and chocolate frozen custard malted and topped with whipped cream and crushed milk chocolate

Also, shallots are now available as a secret menu item and can be used to top fries and hot dogs.

In Philly, there are a Shake Shack restaurants in Center City, Midtown Village and University City. All locations can be found on the restaurant chain's website.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

