More Events:

January 08, 2020

Khyber Pass Pub hosting fundraiser for Australia

The devastating bushfires have been burning since September

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Fundraisers
Koala Source/Pexels

Help the koalas and other Australian animals affected by the bushfires by attending a fundraiser in Philadelphia.

Australia's devastating wildfires, which began in September, continue to rage through the country. A staggering 1 billion animals are now estimated to be dead and at least 24 people have been killed.

To raise money for Australia, Khyber Pass Pub in Old City is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 25. All of the proceeds will go to the Adelaide Koala Rescue and the Kangaroo Island Mayoral Fund.

RELATED: Sixers' Ben Simmons laments 'terrifying' destruction of Australia wildfires

The fundraiser will take place upstairs, where there will be beer, bites and live music. Australian food and drink will include Coopers Pale Ale, Coopers Sparkling Ale, sausage rolls and meat pies.

The price to attend is $20 at the door and includes one drink. The fundraiser will take place noon to 4 p.m.

Bushfire Benefit

Saturday, Jan. 25
Noon to 4 p.m. | $20 cover charge
Khyber Pass Pub
56 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Fundraisers Philadelphia Australia Bars Food & Drink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Quarterback
010820CarsonWentzJoshMcCown

Natural Disasters

Sixers' Ben Simmons laments 'terrifying' destruction of Australia wildfires
Ben Simmons Australia

Children's Health

Children who watch healthy cooking shows are more likely to eat nutritious foods, study says
Cooking shows healthy food children

Eagles

Doug Pederson says Mike Groh and Carson Walch will be back with Eagles, dodgy on Jim Schwartz
Jim-Schwartz_010820_usat

Restaurants

Fast-casual restaurant Dig to open its first Philly location
Dig Philly

Family-Friendly

Getaway at the Greenhouse returns with summer-inspired programming
Getaway at the Greenhouse in Fairmount Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved