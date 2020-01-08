Khyber Pass Pub hosting fundraiser for Australia

Australia's devastating wildfires, which began in September, continue to rage through the country. A staggering 1 billion animals are now estimated to be dead and at least 24 people have been killed.

To raise money for Australia, Khyber Pass Pub in Old City is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 25. All of the proceeds will go to the Adelaide Koala Rescue and the Kangaroo Island Mayoral Fund.



The fundraiser will take place upstairs, where there will be beer, bites and live music. Australian food and drink will include Coopers Pale Ale, Coopers Sparkling Ale, sausage rolls and meat pies.

The price to attend is $20 at the door and includes one drink. The fundraiser will take place noon to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Noon to 4 p.m. | $20 cover charge

Khyber Pass Pub

56 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.