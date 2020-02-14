Hotel Palomar celebrating International Women's Day with $35 headshots

Kimpton Hotel Palomar in Center City is once again setting up a pop-up headshot studio in honor of International Women's Day with all proceeds going to Career Wardrobe, a nonprofit that uses clothing and professional development to empower unemployed individuals to find work.



In Between Rivers and Julia Bruns Photography, both women-owned companies, will be snapping professional photos for $35 on Friday, March 6, a few days before the holiday.

Sessions will take place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., and each will run 15 minutes.



Those interested in getting an inexpensive professional headshot can make an appointment online starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. This year, the pop-up studio also will accept walk-ins from noon to 2 p.m.

Also, attendees can take advantage of free resume reviews and mini career consultations from Mindy Thomas of Thomas Career Consulting, Inc.

Friday, March 6

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | $35 per person

Hotel Palomar

117 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.