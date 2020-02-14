More Events:

February 14, 2020

Hotel Palomar celebrating International Women's Day with $35 headshots

Attendees also can get their resumes reviewed for free

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Sample headshot from In Between Rivers Courtesy of/Stuart Goldberg

Sample headshot from the woman-owned creative services agency In Between Rivers. Pictured here is Carol Watson, general manager of Hotel Palomar.

Kimpton Hotel Palomar in Center City is once again setting up a pop-up headshot studio in honor of International Women's Day with all proceeds going to Career Wardrobe, nonprofit that uses clothing and professional development to empower unemployed individuals to find work.

In Between Rivers and Julia Bruns Photography, both women-owned companies, will be snapping professional photos for $35 on Friday, March 6, a few days before the holiday. 

Sessions will take place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., and each will run 15 minutes.

Those interested in getting an inexpensive professional headshot can make an appointment online starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. This year, the pop-up studio also will accept walk-ins from noon to 2 p.m.

Also, attendees can take advantage of free resume reviews and mini career consultations from Mindy Thomas of Thomas Career Consulting, Inc.

International Women's Day Headshot Pop-Up

Friday, March 6
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | $35 per person
Hotel Palomar
117 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

