Barry's Bootcamp hosting challenge benefiting two worthy causes

Barry's Bootcamp has a challenge for you that benefits both the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and GLSEN, an organization that works to end bullying of LGBTQ+ students.

The "Face Yourself Challenge" will take place Monday, Feb. 18, through Friday, March 20, at participating studios, including the one in Philadelphia.

The challenge is to complete either 10 or 20 classes – high-intensity interval training workouts – during those weeks. For every finisher, Barry's will donate to both causes.

Those who complete the 10 classes challenge will be rewarded with an exclusive Barry's beanie, while those who make it through 20 classes will get an exclusive Barry's sweatshirt.

If you're interested in participating, you can sign up online.

