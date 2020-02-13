More Events:

February 13, 2020

Barry's Bootcamp hosting challenge benefiting two worthy causes

For every finisher, Barry's will donate to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and GLSEN

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Barry's Bootcamp Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates

Barry's Bootcamp's new challenge benefits the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and GLSEN. The Face Yourself Challenge will take place Feb. 18 through March 20. You can sign up online to participate.

Barry's Bootcamp has a challenge for you that benefits both the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and GLSEN, an organization that works to end bullying of LGBTQ+ students.

The "Face Yourself Challenge" will take place Monday, Feb. 18, through Friday, March 20, at participating studios, including the one in Philadelphia.

The challenge is to complete either 10 or 20 classes – high-intensity interval training workouts – during those weeks. For every finisher, Barry's will donate to both causes.

Those who complete the 10 classes challenge will be rewarded with an exclusive Barry's beanie, while those who make it through 20 classes will get an exclusive Barry's sweatshirt.

If you're interested in participating, you can sign up online.

Face Yourself Challenge

Monday, Feb. 18, through Friday, March 20
Barry's Bootcamp
1911 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

