January 31, 2020

Reward yourself with Girl Scout Cookies at the end of this fun run in Manayunk

Join in the morning group run, then pick up a delicious treat for later

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Manayunk Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Join a group run through Manayunk with Philadelphia Runner. The fun run will end at the store's Main Street location, where Girl Scout Cookies will be available for purchase.

Hard work deserves a reward. That's why this upcoming fun run in Manayunk ends with cookies.

Philadelphia Runner is organizing a 3- to 5-mile run the morning of Saturday, Feb. 15, that begins and ends at its shop on Main Street.

Afterward in the store, runners can treat themselves to Thin Mints, Do-si-dos and Samoas. A local troop will be selling Girl Scout Cookies and offering some to sample.

The run will kick off at 9 a.m. and is free to attend.

If you can't make it but are now craving cookies (sorry!), you'll still be able to pick some up in Manayunk. Every Saturday in February from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., troops will be set up at shops along Main Street.

Cookie Run

Saturday, Feb. 13
9-10 a.m. | Free
Philadelphia Runner: Manayunk
4358 Main St., Philadelphia, PA 19127

Sinead Cummings
