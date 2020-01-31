Reward yourself with Girl Scout Cookies at the end of this fun run in Manayunk

Hard work deserves a reward. That's why this upcoming fun run in Manayunk ends with cookies.

Philadelphia Runner is organizing a 3- to 5-mile run the morning of Saturday, Feb. 15, that begins and ends at its shop on Main Street.

Afterward in the store, runners can treat themselves to Thin Mints, Do-si-dos and Samoas. A local troop will be selling Girl Scout Cookies and offering some to sample.

The run will kick off at 9 a.m. and is free to attend.

If you can't make it but are now craving cookies (sorry!), you'll still be able to pick some up in Manayunk. Every Saturday in February from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., troops will be set up at shops along Main Street.

Saturday, Feb. 13

9-10 a.m. | Free

Philadelphia Runner: Manayunk

4358 Main St., Philadelphia, PA 19127



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.