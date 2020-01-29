More Events:

January 29, 2020

Time to sign up for the Blue Cross Broad Street Run lottery

Attention all runners who want to participate in the 10-mile race this spring

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Broad Street Run 2020 Staff photo/PhillyVoice

The 2020 Broad Street Run will take place Sunday, May 3. The lottery to enter the race opens Saturday, Feb 1. and closes Friday, Feb. 14. The 10-mile race from one end of Philadelphia to the other starts at the Central High School Athletic Field and ends at the Navy Yard. The photo above shows runners in the 2018 race, less than a mile before the finish line

It's hard to believe but the annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run is only a few months away. 

The 10-mile race will take place Sunday, May 3. This year, it will begin a half-hour earlier at 7:30 a.m.

But before you jump straight into training mode, you need to keep your fingers crossed that you'll get a bib. 

On Saturday, Feb. 1, the lottery for the Broad Street Run opens. Runners must enter by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. The individual registration fee is $55.

The lottery selections are random and the first person who enters the lottery has the same chance of being selected as the last person.

So, good luck runners! Hope to see you on Broad Street this spring! And let's hope it doesn't rain like last year.

2020 Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Sunday, May 3
7:30 a.m. | $55 registration fee

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

