Time to sign up for the Blue Cross Broad Street Run lottery

January 29, 2020
It's hard to believe but the annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run is only a few months away.
The 10-mile race will take place Sunday, May 3. This year, it will begin a half-hour earlier at 7:30 a.m.
But before you jump straight into training mode, you need to keep your fingers crossed that you'll get a bib.
On Saturday, Feb. 1, the lottery for the Broad Street Run opens. Runners must enter by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. The individual registration fee is $55.
The lottery selections are random and the first person who enters the lottery has the same chance of being selected as the last person.
So, good luck runners! Hope to see you on Broad Street this spring! And let's hope it doesn't rain like last year.
