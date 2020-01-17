Ice skate for free this February at Dilworth Park in Center City

Once it turns cold outside, most of us spend as little time outdoors as possible.

If you're itching to get out of the house and do something fun outside this winter, ice skating is a great option.

In Philly, there are two places to go. There's Blue Cross RiverRink at the Delaware River waterfront and Rothman Orthopaedics Institute Ice Rink at Dilworth Park.

If you plan on visiting the Center City rink, you may want to take advantage of an upcoming deal. Visitors can skate for free in February, courtesy of Capital One. The deal begins Saturday, Feb. 1, and ends Sunday, Feb. 23, when the rink closes for the season.

Starting Monday, Jan. 20, the "Free in February" passes will be available for visitors to pick up at the Capital One Café (135 S. 17th St.). They will not be offered at any other location and skate rental ($10) is not included.

Normally, admission to ice skating at Dilworth Park is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 10 and younger.

Saturday, Feb. 1, through Sunday, Feb. 23

Free admission to the rink

Rothman Orthopaedics Institute Ice Rink

1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107



