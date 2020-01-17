More Events:

January 17, 2020

Ice skate for free this February at Dilworth Park in Center City

Ice skating is a great winter activity for all ages

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Ice Skating
Dilworth Park ice skating Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

You can skate for free this February at Rothman Orthopaedics Institute Ice Rink in Dilworth Park.

Once it turns cold outside, most of us spend as little time outdoors as possible. 

If you're itching to get out of the house and do something fun outside this winter, ice skating is a great option.

In Philly, there are two places to go. There's Blue Cross RiverRink at the Delaware River waterfront and Rothman Orthopaedics Institute Ice Rink at Dilworth Park.

RELATED: Adventure Aquarium offering buy one, get one deal on admission | Farmers market to pop up inside Bok on two dates this winter

If you plan on visiting the Center City rink, you may want to take advantage of an upcoming deal. Visitors can skate for free in February, courtesy of Capital One. The deal begins Saturday, Feb. 1, and ends Sunday, Feb. 23, when the rink closes for the season.

Starting Monday, Jan. 20, the "Free in February" passes will be available for visitors to pick up at the Capital One Café (135 S. 17th St.). They will not be offered at any other location and skate rental ($10) is not included.

Normally, admission to ice skating at Dilworth Park is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 10 and younger.

Free in February

Saturday, Feb. 1, through Sunday, Feb. 23
Free admission to the rink
Rothman Orthopaedics Institute Ice Rink
1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Ice Skating Philadelphia Deals Free Winter Dilworth Park

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: What does the future look like with Al Horford?
4_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

South Philly Barbacoa chef to open new restaurant in Italian Market
Barbacoa chef opens restaurant

Investigations

Leaky gas pipe likely caused deadly South Philly rowhome explosion, officials say
South Philly rowhome explosion

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Linebacker
290922_Eagles_Lions_Nigel_Bradham_Kate_Frese.jpg

Adult Health

Study puts Pennsylvania among nation’s heaviest drinking states
Pennsylvania drinking

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 17-20
Women's March will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved