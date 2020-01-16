Farmers market to pop up inside Bok on two dates this winter

Missing those warm weather days when you could swing by a local farmers market and pick up delicious produce and small batch goodies?

Good news. Winter Fare, a pop-up featuring local, artisan products, is opening inside Bok in South Philly.

Shoppers can check out the indoor market on Saturday, Jan. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 22.

The market will feature a curated selection of vendors, selling things like meat, bread, cheese, mushrooms, pasta, bourbon and soap. Among the vendors:

• Primal Supply Meats

• Soom Foods

• Lost Bread Co.

• Riverwards Produce

• Machine Shop Boulangerie

• Keepwell Vinegar

• Three Springs Fruit Farm

• Okie Dokie Donuts

• Vellum St. Soap Company

• Eight Oaks Distillery

• Third Wheel Cheese

• Ploughman Cider

• Fishtown Ferments

• Mycopolitan Mushrooms

• The Pasta Lab

Winter Fare will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both dates. Shoppers can enter Bok at 821 Dudley St.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Saturday, Feb. 22

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free to attend

Bok

821 Dudley St., Philadelphia, PA 19148



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.