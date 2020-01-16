More Events:

January 16, 2020

Farmers market to pop up inside Bok on two dates this winter

Shop for meat, bread, cheese, fruit and more at Winter Fare

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Winter farmers market at Bok Courtesy of/Zach Fratella

Winter Fare, a pop-up farmers market inside Bok in South Philly, will be open on Jan. 25 and Feb. 22 this winter.

Missing those warm weather days when you could swing by a local farmers market and pick up delicious produce and small batch goodies?

Good news. Winter Fare, a pop-up featuring local, artisan products, is opening inside Bok in South Philly.

Shoppers can check out the indoor market on Saturday, Jan. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 22.

The market will feature a curated selection of vendors, selling things like meat, bread, cheese, mushrooms, pasta, bourbon and soap. Among the vendors:

• Primal Supply Meats
• Soom Foods
• Lost Bread Co.
• Riverwards Produce
• Machine Shop Boulangerie
• Keepwell Vinegar
• Three Springs Fruit Farm
• Okie Dokie Donuts
• Vellum St. Soap Company
• Eight Oaks Distillery
• Third Wheel Cheese
• Ploughman Cider
• Fishtown Ferments
• Mycopolitan Mushrooms
• The Pasta Lab

Winter Fare will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both dates. Shoppers can enter Bok at 821 Dudley St.

Winter Fare

Saturday, Jan. 25
Saturday, Feb. 22
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free to attend
Bok
821 Dudley St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

