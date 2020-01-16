Farmers market to pop up inside Bok on two dates this winter

January 16, 2020
Missing those warm weather days when you could swing by a local farmers market and pick up delicious produce and small batch goodies?
Good news. Winter Fare, a pop-up featuring local, artisan products, is opening inside Bok in South Philly.
Shoppers can check out the indoor market on Saturday, Jan. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 22.
The market will feature a curated selection of vendors, selling things like meat, bread, cheese, mushrooms, pasta, bourbon and soap. Among the vendors:
• Primal Supply Meats
• Soom Foods
• Lost Bread Co.
• Riverwards Produce
• Machine Shop Boulangerie
• Keepwell Vinegar
• Three Springs Fruit Farm
• Okie Dokie Donuts
• Vellum St. Soap Company
• Eight Oaks Distillery
• Third Wheel Cheese
• Ploughman Cider
• Fishtown Ferments
• Mycopolitan Mushrooms
• The Pasta Lab
Winter Fare will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both dates. Shoppers can enter Bok at 821 Dudley St.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Saturday, Feb. 22
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free to attend
Bok
821 Dudley St., Philadelphia, PA 19148
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.