January 15, 2020

Adventure Aquarium offering buy one, get one deal on admission

Children can visit the family-friendly attraction for free

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Adventure Aquarium is offering a buy one, get one deal through Valentine's Day.

Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, is offering a deal through Friday, Feb. 14.

Families can purchase an adult ticket online and get one child ticket free. The price for adults is $31.99. Normally, a children's ticket, for those ages 3 to 12, would cost $21.99.

For tickets purchased using the deal, Valentine's Day is the final day to use them.

At Adventure Aquarium, guests can check out sea turtles from around the globe, touch stingrays, walk over Shark Bridge above the shark exhibit, meet penguins and watch hippos play.

The family-friendly attraction is located at 1 Riverside Drive in Camden.

