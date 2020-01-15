Adventure Aquarium offering buy one, get one deal on admission

Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, is offering a deal through Friday, Feb. 14.

Families can purchase an adult ticket online and get one child ticket free. The price for adults is $31.99. Normally, a children's ticket, for those ages 3 to 12, would cost $21.99.

For tickets purchased using the deal, Valentine's Day is the final day to use them.

At Adventure Aquarium, guests can check out sea turtles from around the globe, touch stingrays, walk over Shark Bridge above the shark exhibit, meet penguins and watch hippos play.

The family-friendly attraction is located at 1 Riverside Drive in Camden.

