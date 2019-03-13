Wildwood beach box rentals expand to Wildwood Crest, sell out in two days

Due to high demand, the Wildwood beach box rental system is expanding south to Wildwood Crest for this year's summer beach season, WHYY first reported.

The beach box rentals are 4-by-4-foot wooden boxes (64 cubic-feet of space) that sit right on the sand for the storage of your beach-day necessities, like umbrellas, chairs, toys, coolers, and towels. There are only a limited number of boxes per street.

The beach boxes have been a hit in Wildwood since the city installed them, and that's why this summer they are expanding the program to their quieter neighbors in the Crest.

Officials announced on Monday the Wildwood Crest program would add more than 80 beach boxes, and by Wednesday morning all of the boxes in Wildwood Crest had been reserved at $400 per box for the 2019 summer season. Wildwood Crest is not offering weekly rentals.

A message on the Crest's beach box contact page notes, "NO BOXES WILL BE ADDED. Emails asking for more boxes, or to move boxes, will not receive a reply."

Seasonal and weekly reservations were available in Wildwood as of Wednesday.

According to the announcement, 84 boxes were added in Wildwood Crest, with four on each of its 21 streets between Morning Glory Road and Washington Avenue.

Visitors can rent the boxes in Wildwood for $75 weekly and $400 seasonally, covering May 26 to Sept. 3. You must provide your own lock and food and drinks are prohibited from being stored in the beach boxes.

