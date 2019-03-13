More News:

March 13, 2019

Wildwood beach box rentals expand to Wildwood Crest, sell out in two days

Due to popular demand, the storage rental system has moved south

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel Beaches
Carroll - Wildwood Beach Lifeguards Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Lifeguards on the beach in Wildwood, NJ.

Due to high demand, the Wildwood beach box rental system is expanding south to Wildwood Crest for this year's summer beach season, WHYY first reported.

The beach box rentals are 4-by-4-foot wooden boxes (64 cubic-feet of space) that sit right on the sand for the storage of your beach-day necessities, like umbrellas, chairs, toys, coolers, and towels. There are only a limited number of boxes per street. 

The beach boxes have been a hit in Wildwood since the city installed them, and that's why this summer they are expanding the program to their quieter neighbors in the Crest.

WILDWOOD CREST: Jersey Shore beach guide

Officials announced on Monday the Wildwood Crest program would add more than 80 beach boxes, and by Wednesday morning all of the boxes in Wildwood Crest had been reserved at $400 per box for the 2019 summer season. Wildwood Crest is not offering weekly rentals.

A message on the Crest's beach box contact page notes, "NO BOXES WILL BE ADDED. Emails asking for more boxes, or to move boxes, will not receive a reply."

Seasonal and weekly reservations were available in Wildwood as of Wednesday.

According to the announcement, 84 boxes were added in Wildwood Crest, with four on each of its 21 streets between Morning Glory Road and Washington Avenue. 

Visitors can rent the boxes in Wildwood for $75 weekly and $400 seasonally, covering May 26 to Sept. 3. You must provide your own lock and food and drinks are prohibited from being stored in the beach boxes.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel Beaches Wildwood Crest Jersey Shore

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Nick Foles pens heartfelt thank you letter to Philly, Eagles fans on Players' Tribune
020418_Foles-MVP_usat

Plane Crashes

Sea Isle City native identified as passenger in fatal Ethiopian Airlines flight
ethiopian airlines crash

Celebrities

Bam Margera's family has 'Jackass' star committed to behavioral health facility
bam margera rehab behavioral health

Eagles

What running backs should interest the Eagles, now that Le'Veon Bell is out of the way?
021319TevinColeman

Sponsored

Roots Picnic announces lineup, new venue for 2019
Questlove

Men's Health

This man's brain infection lends caution to cleaning your ears with cotton swabs
ear brain infection cotton swab unsplash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved