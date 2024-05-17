Wildwood Crest: What you need to know about the beaches and things to do there this summer

Wildwood Crest's Doo Wop architecture featuring neon signs, bright colors and boomerang shapes has survived since the '50s and '60s, and the borough's newest mega-resort made sure it stayed true to that midcentury vibe for its $7 million renovation.

Madison Resort, which opens Memorial Day weekend, bought two neighboring motels, the Royal Hawaiian and the former Oceanview, and is touting itself as the largest resort in Cape May County. The revamped facility features about 200 rooms, two pools, three restaurants and two rooftop event spaces.

In addition to its commitment to space-age design, the dry shore town located between Wildwood and Cape May is known for its family-oriented atmosphere.

Here's a guide if you plan to visit Wildwood Crest this summer:

What are some things to do in Wildwood Crest this summer?

When you're looking for something to do in Wildwood Crest this summer, visit wildwoodcrest.org and the Wildwoods for calendars of events. Memorial Day weekend festivities include the free Wildwood Crest Summer Kick-Off Concert at 7 p.m., May 26, at Centennial Park.

Here are some more highlights taking place during the rest of the summer of 2024:

Create in the Crest Arts Festival, June 15: The third annual event features artists, musicians and other creators from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Centennial Park, at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue.

Christmas in July Festival & Boat Parade, July 20: This event at Sunset Lake, near Atlanta and New Jersey avenues, will have plenty of holiday cheer, with Christmas tunes and free photos with Santa. The festivities will conclude with a boat parade.

Wildwood Crest Firefighters Weekend Craft Show, Sept. 13-14: Dozens of crafters come to sell their goods at the Sunrise Park area on Rambler Road and Ocean Avenue.

What are some attractions in Wildwood Crest?

Sunset Lake Park: The best spot to drop in a kayak and take in the golden hour also has some history to take in; it's the site of a naval encounter during the Revolutionary War.

Crest Pier: The pier at Heather Road and the boardwalk is great for walks and fishing.

Do you need a beach tag in Wildwood Crest?

No, Wildwood Crest beaches are free!

When are Wildwood Crest's lifeguards on duty?

Over about a 2-mile stretch of beach, the are 28 lifeguard chairs with coverage from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ​The shore town's surfing-only beaches are Crocus/Aster, Cardinal/Sweetbriar, Myrtle/Primrose and Rambler/Orchid.

What are the rules on Wildwood Crest's beaches?

No alcohol, animals, fires and surf fishing are permitted on the beach. There is a designated recreational area located in the soft sand behind the umbrella line for playing catch, throwing frisbees and flying kites. Floatation devices are only permitted in posted areas.

Beach wheelchairs are available to be rented for free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol headquarters at Rambler Road and the beach.

More information about Wildwood Crest's beach rules is available on the beach patrol's website.