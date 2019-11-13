More Culture:

November 13, 2019

Will Ferrell to host 'Saturday Night Live' for fifth time

Will Ferrell, seen here at CinemaCon 2018, will host 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 23 with musical guest King Princess. This will mark the comedian's fifth time hosting the show.

Will Ferrell will host "Saturday Night Live" just before Thanksgiving, marking the comedian's fifth-time hosting the sketch comedy show. 

The former SNL cast member returns to his old stomping grounds at Studio 8H on Saturday, Nov. 23, with musical guest King Princess. With the appearance, Ferrell will join the show's Five-Timers Club, a group that already includes Upper Darby-native and Ferrell's former castmate Tina Fey, and Steve Martin, Justin Timberlake, Alec Baldwin, Melissa McCarthy, Candace Bergen and others.

Tom Hanks became the first to host SNL five times in 1990, followed by "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Danny DeVito in 1993.

Most recently, Jonah Hill joined the club last year. 

Ferrell joined the SNL cast in 1995 and became one of the show's biggest stars. He left in 2002 to pursue a film career that included mega-hits "Anchorman" and "Elf."  The comedian returned to host the show in 2005, 2009, 2012, and most recently in Jan. 2018. 

Will he return and give us an ode to Alex Trebek in a new "Jeopardy!" sketch? Or how about a nice George W. Bush impression for the primaries? Maybe Ferrell will still want more cowbell:

"Saturday Night Live" is new this weekend with host and musical guest Harry Styles.

