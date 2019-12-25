Loud fight at Willow Grove mall prompted fears of active shooter

Shoppers at the Willow Grove Park Mall were frightened on Christmas Eve when a noisy fight gave some the impression that an active shooter was inside the building.

Panic spread Tuesday afternoon when a fight broke out in the food court on the mall's third floor. When a piece of furniture crashed to the ground, many in the mall worried that a shooting was underway. Social media posts warned that shots may have been fired.

After a heavy police descended on the shopping destination, authorities in Abington confirmed there was no shooter.

A cause for the fight on Tuesday night was not given and no arrests were made.









The incident comes as the Cherry Hill Mall plans to enforce a "parental escort" policy on Dec. 26 in order to avoid commotion and chaos among juvenile shoppers.