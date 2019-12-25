Loud fight at Willow Grove mall prompted fears of active shooter

December 25, 2019
Shoppers at the Willow Grove Park Mall were frightened on Christmas Eve when a noisy fight gave some the impression that an active shooter was inside the building.
Panic spread Tuesday afternoon when a fight broke out in the food court on the mall's third floor. When a piece of furniture crashed to the ground, many in the mall worried that a shooting was underway. Social media posts warned that shots may have been fired.
After a heavy police descended on the shopping destination, authorities in Abington confirmed there was no shooter.
A cause for the fight on Tuesday night was not given and no arrests were made.
Saw willow grove mall trending and immediately knew it was mass shooter related. Spent my entire high school life in there. My heart dropped. It’s not normal to always be on guard for a shooting— Kelli with an I (@okaykelli1) December 24, 2019
This is a sad time we live in when a thrown chair is mistaken for gunshots. Also, a fight at #WillowGroveMall is the last thing I'd expect to hear about on Christmas Eve.— Marie B. 🐢 (@MariefromPA) December 25, 2019
Honestly my heart dropped when I saw Willow Grove Mall trending at first— Siani Colón (@Siani_Colon) December 25, 2019
The incident comes as the Cherry Hill Mall plans to enforce a "parental escort" policy on Dec. 26 in order to avoid commotion and chaos among juvenile shoppers.