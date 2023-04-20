More News:

April 20, 2023

Willow Grove mall theft suspect caught on video jumping from second floor during attempted escape

The man remains hospitalized after the April 14 incident, police say; he will face criminal charges

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Theft
Willow Grove Mall Video StreetView/Google Maps

A theft suspect was caught on video jumping from the second floor of the Willow Grove Mall as he tried to make a getaway on April 14.

A man suspected of theft at the Willow Grove Park Mall last week jumped over a second floor railing and was injured by the impact of his fall as he tried to flee the scene, Abington Township police said.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. last Friday at the mall in Montgomery County, a spokesperson.

More News: Cocco's Pizza delivery driver helps Brookhaven police catch fleeing suspect by tripping him

"The individual jumped from the balcony after fleeing from a retail location," said a spokesperson for PREIT, the mall's owner. "The individual was then taken to the hospital to be treated."

A witness who was on the third floor of the mall captured the man's fall in a video that has since circulated widely on the internet. After hitting the ground floor, the man attempted to get up and enter another store, but could not remain on his feet.

"I don't know what his thought process was, but he decided to jump over the railing," Abington Police Deputy Chief Ed Quinn said Thursday. The police department has a dedicated officer assigned to patrol the mall.

Quinn declined to name the suspect before the man is formally charged, but he is expected to be charged with robbery and theft.

The injured man remains hospitalized.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Theft Abington Crime Malls Willow Grove

Videos

Featured

Limited - Crawford County - Boat on Lake

Visit Crawford County, PA — where history is weaved into rolling hills, valleys, and breathtaking scenery
Limited - Theatre Exile - Abandon Main image

Theatre Exile presents “Abandon” by James Ijames

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

Morey's Piers markets summer jobs in Wildwood with seagull poop theme
moreys seagull ad

Sponsored

The beloved ‘Coppélia’ recaptures audiences
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet presents ‘Coppélia’

Adult Health

Four signs that your allergy medicine is no longer working and what to do
Allergy Medications

Phillies

Five awards from the Phillies' series win over the White Sox
Nick-Castellanos-Phillies-White-Sox-April-2023

Food & Drink

Spread Bagelry plans expansion to Philly suburbs, South Carolina and Georgia
Spread Bagelry Expansion

Entertainment

Tegan and Sara, Old Crow Medicine Show lead 2023 XPoNential Music Festival lineup
WXPN Music Festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved