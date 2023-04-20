Willow Grove mall theft suspect caught on video jumping from second floor during attempted escape

April 20, 2023
A man suspected of theft at the Willow Grove Park Mall last week jumped over a second floor railing and was injured by the impact of his fall as he tried to flee the scene, Abington Township police said.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. last Friday at the mall in Montgomery County, a spokesperson.
"The individual jumped from the balcony after fleeing from a retail location," said a spokesperson for PREIT, the mall's owner. "The individual was then taken to the hospital to be treated."
A witness who was on the third floor of the mall captured the man's fall in a video that has since circulated widely on the internet. After hitting the ground floor, the man attempted to get up and enter another store, but could not remain on his feet.
"I don't know what his thought process was, but he decided to jump over the railing," Abington Police Deputy Chief Ed Quinn said Thursday. The police department has a dedicated officer assigned to patrol the mall.
Quinn declined to name the suspect before the man is formally charged, but he is expected to be charged with robbery and theft.
The injured man remains hospitalized.